Sassy Cow Creamery top bidder at Dane County Fair animal market sale

The Annual Dane County Fair Small Animal Market Sale was held July 17, 2021. Nineteen youth exhibitors offered the sale’s 35 lots which included seven turkeys, 21 broiler chickens and roaster pairs, five rabbits and two duck lots. The sale generated $12,850.
The largest supporters of the sale this year were Wayne Ace Bus Service, who bought three lots for a total of $1,625, Sassy Cow Creamery successfully bid on four lots for $1,225; and Karls Livestock and Grain Farms purchased two lots for $1,200. Sale Chairman, Mitchell Schleicher of Brooklyn, was appreciative of the support shown the youth exhibitors of Dane County.
“The sale went great! The youth did an excellent job getting their birds ready, and our group of buyers did an outstanding job helping our youth with their futures,” says Schleicher.
A pair of Roasters, shown by Tanner Clark, Oregon, claimed the Champion Market Poultry Award and was purchased by Chadwick Farms for $325. Karlie Droster, Mt. Horeb, exhibited the Reserve Champion Poultry entry, a pair of Broilers that was purchased by Sassy Cow Creamery for $300. The Champion Market Rabbit was exhibited by Jennifer Ellious, Madison, and was purchased by Dave Johnson for $175. Tanner Clark, Oregon, exhibited the Reserve Champion Market Rabbit, and sold it to Blue Star Dairy Middleton for $200. The champion entries were the first auctioned during the event.
Successful bidders at the auction also included: Wisconsin Highs FFA Alumni, Lee Weber, Steve Hoffman Farms, Arbor Systems, Country View Equine Clinic, Wolff’s Bellefontaine Farms, Lund Poultry, Top Notch Feeds, Lerum Farms, Hansen Brother’s Dairy, Waunakee Vet Service, Antique’s Mall of Madison, Wipp Farms, State Farm Insurance Belleville, Woefel Foundation, Pam VanderSanden, AA Seeds, Your Ashton 4-H Family, and Keith and Lori Ripp.
Auctioneering services were donated by Ryan George of Evansville, Wisconsin.