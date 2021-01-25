The history of Civil Rights

Join the Sun Prairie Public Library on Thursday, Jan. 28 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. as is highlights Civil Rights History
Renowned human rights activist, Fred Reed, will discuss the Civil Rights Movement through the lens of his personal experience and countless achievements as well as the luminaries he worked with along the way.
Reed was a member of the Milwaukee NAACP Youth Council Commandos, leading the struggle for open housing legislation and served as a member of the March On Milwaukee 50th Anniversary Coordinating Committee. He is also the recipient of the Milwaukee Times’ Black Excellence Award and was honored by For My Brothers for his significant contributions to the Black community.
Please register to attend the discussion on the events calendar on the Sun Prairie Public Library website
Zoom details will be emailed to you.
