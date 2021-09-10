Free Bikes 4 Kidz to host bike donation drive on Sept.18

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison has received more requests for bicycles from those in need than ever before. Some want bicycles for fun and some need them for transportation. Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison works to meet the needs of the community by collecting donated bikes, refurbishing them, and giving them away in the spring each year.
Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison will start collecting donated bikes during Madison Bike Week, September 12-19. Bike donation stations will be open on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Locations include: Delta Beer Lab (167 E. Badger Road, Madison), WPS Health Solutions (1717 W. Broadway, Monona), Lexus of Madison (8000 Airport Road, Middleton), Breese Stevens Field (Downtown Madison), Madison College Truax Campus (1701 Pearson Street, Madison-LOT G), Salem UCC (502 Mark Drive, Verona), and Starion Bank (350 S. Grand Ave, Sun Prairie).
The organization seeks gently used bicycles of all shapes and sizes in the fall and then refurbishes them in winter through paid mechanics and volunteers. The bike giveaways occur in April and May each year.
In April and May of 2021, the organization gave away a record number of bikes, 2,025 given away to local food pantries, schools, community centers, and other nonprofits that already serve area youth.
Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison is a nonprofit organization that works in the transportation equity space. The mission is to see that every kid that wants a bicycle in Dane County has one. Each year, the organization strives to give away 2,000 bikes to low income and diverse populations throughout Dane County.
Only gently-used, working bicycles can be accepted for donations.
“So many amazing things come from a kid owning a bike. It helps build self confidence, independence, establishes healthy habits early on and creates positive lifelong memories. While we can’t do this without donations of bikes, we also need financial support so we can buy parts and pay mechanics to repair them. We have an incredible bike infrastructure here in Dane County and we hope that everyone has the opportunity to experience it,” said Executive Director Kristi Goforth said.
Donations can be made online at FB4KMadison.org or they can be mailed to PO Box 6594, Madison, WI 53716.
Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that has existed since its first bike giveaway in 2017. To date, over 5,600 bikes have been given away to community partners (nonprofits and schools) who are already serving youth. The organization depends solely on financial and bike donations to make its work possible.
More information can be found at: https://fb4kmadison.org.