It seems pandemics are a good time for people to look back at their memories.
The “If you grew up in Sun Prairie...you remember when…” Facebook page has had 234 members join in the last month—a 239 percent spike over last year.
That doesn’t surprise Sun Prairie resident Rick Erickson, the guy behind all the page’s picture posting and research.
“People are home and want something to distract themselves from the virus stuff,” Erickson said. “They are getting bored with Netflix and there is nowhere to go and people like to look back to remember the good times.”
Looking at the Facebook graph of new visitors with its steady incline, Erickson jokes, that it’s just like the virus itself.
“And as we add more members, it will just continue to grow, with people adding their own memories,” Erickson said.
Erickson has been with the “If you grew up” Facebook page since 2008 when Wendy (Johnson) Robertson started the project. Now he’s taken over the tasks of bringing history to life.
Erickson, a 1977 Sun Prairie High School graduate, concentrates on the 60s, 70s, and 80s, eras that he, at age 61, remembers.
Sports teams, local restaurants, yearbook photos, and favorite past times, like the Angell Park midget race, are all featured on the Facebook page. He remembers all the popular hangouts, like the Sun Prairie pool.
“Adults 33 or older remember the old pool. It was the place to be back then,” Erickson said. “Everyone was there; you could see 300 bikes lined up outside the pool.”
Facebook, Erickson said, is an ideal place for a virtual museum of Sun Prairie history.
He gathers stories and pictures from bound copies of the Sun Prairie Star Countryman that are kept at the Sun Prairie Public Library. He takes photos on his cell phone of the archives to post on the Facebook page and also adds info from yearbooks and memorabilia that he collects.
“I might do 300 pictures in one year,” Erickson said. “But once it’s done you can bring it up just like you were looking at a yearbook.”
It may take a lot of time, but Erickson is pretty passionate about his hobby.
“If there is a Saturday and I have nothing else to do, I will take four hours and go to the library, because after all, you can only spend so much time playing golf,” Erickson said.
Erickson also helps out people by sharing his archives and knowledge, especially at class reunions, all free of charge.
But he does get payback. Erickson said it is has been emotional but very joyful when he hears stories from others about his brother, who passed away right before graduation in 1974. His brother’s friends will share little stories when he posts a picture of brother on the “If you grew up in Sun Prairie…” Facebook.
He also helps people who have forgotten their past.
“I have surprised people with pictures that they didn’t even know were in the newspaper,” he said. “Even if your memory is not so good, once you see a picture, the memories come flooding back.”
Erickson’s goal is to now move beyond 1984 as younger people join the Facebook page and also comb through the archives to share memories prior to 1963.
“It is a great joy for me to get a message of thanks,” Erickson said. “People tell me they can share these Facebook posts with their grandkids and people from Sun Prairie, who now live all over the world, can reconnect.”
Q and A with Rick
How do you decide what to post?
I’ve lived in Sun Prairie since 1966. I love sharing what I call, “Living History”. That is, history that many of my friends have lived through while growing up in Sun Prairie.
The oldest thing I have kept personally is a Feb, 1970 basketball program that was signed by most of the players. A 50-year-old treasure that I’ve kept and had a great time sharing. Another passion early on was Sun Prairie Little League beginning with 1967.
What is the process of combining the archives?
The recipe for this begins with the Library Star Countryman archive, my iPhone, and natural Sun Prairie sun through the library windows.
The library has large bound books starting with the 1963 issue of the Star Countryman. I have also used the microfilm for articles from the 40’s and 50’s.
I began with sharing Little League Baseball photos from 1967 through 1969. My father was very instrumental in starting official Little League baseball in 1967 when the field in Angell Part was built.
I combined pictures of the field being built and added pictures my dad had kept, along with pictures from the Star Countryman. Over time, I have put albums together with up to 353 pictures for each year from 1963 to 1984. It takes about 5 days for each album.
Growing up, we often referred to Sun Prairie as “Scumball” because Scumball was painted on the old water tower on Columbus Street. So I would title the albums like “1977 in Scumball”. I also have scanned a few high school yearbooks from 1971-1979.
I have also dug deeper to make albums of interest, including Sun Prairie and area businesses, Bank of Sun Prairie, Sun Prairie Golf Course, and a favorite lately is memories of the old Sun Prairie pool at the top of Angell Park. I also started four new Facebook groups for sports – Sun Prairie Basketball History, Baseball History, Football History, and Wrestling History.
What feedback have you received from people in this group?
What makes this group fun is that we focus on memories and sharing stories. The feedback is what makes me do even more.
Much of the feedback is all about sharing stories about the pictures and articles. Often, I have people ask me to find a certain picture they remember being in the newspaper, and I’ll spend time paging through to find those pictures.
Best of all is when people say “thank you” and tag relatives and friend from all over the USA and even in other countries.
Describe some memorable reactions from people, surprises, etc..?
I’ve been posting for many years, and the things that come up are usually the thanks and the requests for more digging on my part.
For example, of reactions is that I had posted many basketball pictures from the 70’s. One great basketball player passed away too early in life. For those from Sun Prairie, they know of him simply as “Mitch”. The posts that I had were such a treasure to his mom, kids and grandkids.
One request I had was to find a picture with the Fumelle brothers on the high metal slide at Angell Park. Such a simple thing. I found it after looking through three years of books at the Library. Finding that made both of us happy.
Lastly, I received a message from Mike Feuling, an old neighbor and high school acquaintance that I have kept in my inbox from 2015. It read, “Hey Rick – Just wanted to say that you made my day today with dad’s and now my mom’s and my uncle’s pics as well. It was a pretty shi--y day and you put a smile on my face and better things to think about. Thank you again. I really do appreciate it!”
Tell us more about the group
The group began in 2008 during the economic downturn. This group has grown to 3,481 members. We have members from Canada, France, Norway, South Korea and the UK. 1,125 still live in Sun Prairie, with 565 in Madison.
What’s your Sun Prairie history?
My family moved here in 1966. I lived in the Park Circle apartments in four different buildings. We moved around Sun Prairie and lived in five different houses over time.
My last job growing up in Sun Prairie was at Pizza Hut when it opened in 1977 on Main Street. My father worked at General Telephone. My mom worked at the Cheeseman and later at Sun Prairie High School. My wife and kids all graduated from Sun Prairie.
I retired from WPS Insurance after 32 years and have helped folks on Medicare since 1980. I currently work for Informed Choice Insurance Agency in Madison, and still live in Sun Prairie.
