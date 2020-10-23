Girl Scout kick-off to be held in Sun Prairie

Girl Scouts of Wisconsin – Badgerland Council invites Sun Prairie area girls in kindergarten through 12th grade to attend the Girl Scout sign-up on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. The event will be held entirely online.
This fall, Girl Scouts can join in-person and virtual troops. It’s each family’s choice to determine which troop is best for their girl. Troops are equipped with Girl Scouts Zoom accounts to safely connect online. And girls who participate virtually are still able to earn badges, do exclusive Girl Scouts activities and, of course, be part of the Cookie Program next winter.
“Nothing stops Girl Scouts,” said Badgerland Girl Scouts CEO Marci Henderson. “We are excited for all the new opportunities and experiences available to all girls this year including our exciting Sloth Shuffle Patch Program!
Henderson invite girls and their grown-ups to join the Girl Scout sisterhood that’s been building girls of courage, confidence and character for more than a century.
"We’ve weathered tough times before and, together, we are facing the challenges created by pandemic. Girl Scouts has never been more essential because we offer girls a space of normalcy, safety, and friendship during this most extraordinary time,” Henderson said.
Cost is never a barrier to being a Girl Scout. Financial assistance is available.
Families from all Sun Prairie area communities are welcome to the sign-up party.
Thursday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m.
RSVP to receive the Zoom party link: www.gsbadgerland.org/newfamily
If you cannot attend, but are interested in joining, contact us: info@gsbadgerland.org or 800-236-2710.
Need another reason to sign her up for Girl Scouts:
Research studies prove that being a Girl Scout during her growing-up years helps girls thrive in five key ways: developing a strong sense of self; seeking challenges and learning from setbacks; displaying positive values; forming and maintaining healthy relationships; and identifying and solving problems in the community.
