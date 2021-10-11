Kick off fall in downtown Sun Prairie on Oct. 16

Kick off fall in Downtown Sun Prairie on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. with activities and entertainment.
Stop in participating businesses for a variety of seasonal treats and promotionsLive music by David Landau, Nine Thirty Standard, and Jourdan Hines featuring Miss Mary. Performance by Ryan Martin Magic
Kids will enjoy games and giant pumpkin fun with a contest and giveaway
Pie baking contest. Turn in a pie between 7-9 a.m. at the Farmer's Market. Taste the pies and vote at 9:30 a.m.
The Farmer's Market hours will have extended hours until 1 p.m.