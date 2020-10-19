De-coding Sun Prairie virtual workshop is Oct. 24

Secret Codes have been used since the ancient Egyptians and some are still waiting to be solved. Did you know that some of the greatest decipherments in history have been achieved by amateurs? J
oin the Sun Prairie Historical Museum for its first-ever Zoom workshop Oct. 24 from 3-4:30 p.m. as we learn the difference between a cipher and a code. Get experience decoding secret codes used throughout the centuries and learn how to create your own script that only your friends can understand.
This workshop concludes with distribution of a variety of ciphers and codes that will put your new knowledge to work and take you on an adventure around Sun Prairie’s historical sites. Beginner and advanced difficulty levels will be offered and prizes given to the first to crack each code series. Free and open to all adults and teens.
Admission is free but advance registration is required at www.Facebook.com/CityofSunPrairieMuseum
Event Info:
Date & Time: Saturday, Oct. 24, 3-4:30 p.m.
Location: Sun Prairie Historical Library & Museum
115 East Main St. Sun Prairie, WI 53590
More info at www.cityofsunprairie.com/museum or call (608) 825-0837 or email museum@cityofsunprairie.com
