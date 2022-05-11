Jim Nicodemus and his daughter, Elaina, received a portion of the prize package for designing the winning logo in the Sun Prairie Community Schools 10th anniversary logo design contest. Nicodemus is an independent graphic designer and resident of Sun Prairie.
Sun Prairie Community Schools recently announced the winner of its 10th Anniversary logo contest. Jim Nicodemus, an independent graphic designer and resident of Sun Prairie, submitted the winning logo.
Nicodemus received a prize package including a gift certificate to Elite Printing, a ride in a Sun Prairie fire truck, a tour of a Sun Prairie police car, coffee with Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Service Chief Brian Goff, a limited-time membership to the YMCA, and more.
The Logo Selection Committee included students, Community Schools and Sun Prairie Area School District staff, and community members.
The Community Schools 10th Anniversary celebration is scheduled for July 28, 2022 beginning at 5 p.m. at the YMCA. Check the Community Schools Facebook page at facebook.com/sunprairiecommunityschools for more information.
The Community Schools Anniversary Planning team thanked Nicodemus for his interest and all the sponsors who made the prize package possible.