The Madison is continually recognized as one of the best places to live in the United States. But that’s yet to hold true for its Black residents. Wisconsin is regularly named the worst state for Black people in the country, and Dane County’s racial disparities are among the state’s most extreme. Empirical data reveals that these disparities have long-term health effects on people of color, a phenomenon most recently on display during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city’s Black community is ready for a renaissance.
Rev. Dr. Alex Gee, Jr., pastor of Fountain of Life Covenant Church and founder/CEO of the nonprofit Nehemiah Center of Urban Leadership, has long lamented Madison’s lack of cultural space. Today, he’s proud to announce a community-wide effort to bring together a collective Black brilliance to affirm, inspire and advance the Black community: The Center for Black Excellence and Culture.
Located on 3.5 acres on the 700 block of West Badger Road and situated in the historic Black neighborhood of S. Park Street, The center will be a new landmark along the Beltline when it breaks ground in 2022. It will be designed to house core, long-term elements while maximizing flexible space for multiple uses so the Ccnter has the ability to adapt over time as new needs arise. Specifically, The Center will:
Foster a Sense of Family and Community: It will create meaningful opportunities to build strong intergenerational relationships throughout the Black community.
Celebrate and Teach Black Culture: It will be Dane County and South Wisconsin’s central space for learning about and celebrating Pan-African contributions to visual and performing arts, literature and music.
Pay Tribute to Black History: A dedicated gallery will place a special emphasis on teaching Black youth their local, regional, national and world history.
Nurture and Develop Black Business and Community Leaders: Its Center for Black Enterprise will assist Black entrepreneurs in developing and launching business ventures that will benefit the entire Greater Madison region and showcase Black excellence in action.
Attract, Connect and Retain Black Talent: In partnership with local businesses, educational institutions and community-based organizations, The Center will provide cultural connection and immersion opportunities to Black professionals.
Provide the Space for Conversation, Connection and Growth: The Center will host events and activities designed to bring the entire community together.
“I’ve lived in Madison for 50 years, and in that time, it’s been startling to see how the same city creates the best of times for some, yet the worst of times for others,” said Gee. “While we’re announcing our project at a time when racial inequality is making national news, we’ve been planning it behind the scenes for over a year and hosted multiple listening sessions to make sure our plans accurately reflect the Black community’s wants and needs. We have always longed for a central place to gather in Madison, so I am thrilled that the space we’re creating at The Center for Black Excellence and Culture will help eradicate the sense of two cities that’s existed here for far too long.”
The Center’s project team is assembling an Advisory Committee who will help ensure it meets the needs of the various facets of the Black community they represent.
“I look forward to sharing many more details in the coming weeks about how people can get involved in making The Center a reality and how to share input and feedback,” said Gee. “Until then, I hope Madison’s Black residents and others throughout the broader community feel a sense of hope that we’ll finally have a physical place to plan for and celebrate our current and future growth and advancement.”
