The exhibit includes a large population graph stitched into a canvas, hanging on the left wall. “Different colored yarns, leading from specific moments in our timeline, stretching across the room to various displays highlighting a pivotal moment, person, or business that improved our collective space,” said Sun Prairie Historical Museum Director Jennifer Harper.
The exhibit includes a large population graph stitched into a canvas, hanging on the left wall. “Different colored yarns, leading from specific moments in our timeline, stretching across the room to various displays highlighting a pivotal moment, person, or business that improved our collective space,” said Sun Prairie Historical Museum Director Jennifer Harper.
Contributed
The Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum, located at 115 E. Main St. in downtown Sun Prairie, is scheduled to open for the season on Saturday, May 7, 2022.
The Sun Prairie Historical Museum is promoting a new exhibit that will inspire community pride and encourage our citizens to participate in the history of our city.
Museum staff and volunteers will weave the stories of Sun Prairie through a time-line highlighting important moments that have contributed to the city’s remarkable population growth.
Throughout the season, Sun Prairie residents can lend their family name to this unique community artwork.
The exhibit includes a large population graph stitched into a canvas, hanging on the left wall.
Different colored yarns, leading from specific moments in our timeline, stretching across the room to various displays highlighting a pivotal moment, person, or business that improved our collective space.
“We are building displays on the train depot that turned our little crossroads into a center of commerce in the 1850s, Truax Air Force Base building community housing that immediately doubled our population in the 1960s, and the Hwy. 151 Bypass that solidified our status as a bedroom community in the 1990s,” said Sun Prairie Historical Museum and Library Director Jennifer Harper.
“In the center of the attached concept drawing, is a display on the Groundhog Capital, which in the 1950s, put our little community on the national stage when two senators were caught on the Congressional Record, arguing over which groundhog is more accurate,” Harper added.
“I’m most excited about the interactive aspect of this exhibit. We will be asking community members to write their family name on one side of a piece of fabric and the year their family name came to Sun Prairie on the other side,” Harper said. “Every few weeks, volunteers will stitch these names into the fabric, so the population details will grow over time, as will the beauty of this exhibit.
The title of this Exhibit is “Population Patchwork”. With the understanding that there are always more stories and more perspectives to add.
“We encourage you to look at our list of pivotal moments and make suggestions or, even better, write a short piece to share,” Harper said. “This exhibit is about our community, wouldn’t it be great if our community helped build it.
The Sun Prairie Historical Museum opens Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Regular open hours: Wednesday – Saturday (11 a.m.-4 p.m.)
Admission is free, ample parking in the rear, exterior wheelchair lift on west-side of building.