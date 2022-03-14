Sun Prairie Optimist Club sponsors sports contest March 19

The Sun Prairie Optimist Club of Sun Prairie will promote fun and physical fitness for kids through this year’s Tri-Star Basketball event on March 19.
This is a free event, co-sponsored by the Sun Prairie Recreation Department and the CRUSH Basketball program. No pre-registration is required. There will be a chance to win a prize and SWAG bags for the kids. The Crush Basketball family will be participating in the event.
Event details:
• Held at Patrick Marsh Middle School on March 19, 2022
• Line up on site at 1 p.m. ,competition starts at 1:15 p.m., ends by 4 p.m
• Skills demonstrated include passing, dribbling and shooting, with points earned at each activity
• Scoring is for accuracy and speed
• Awards for top 3 in each single age group
• Boys: 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
• Girls: 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
The winners have a chance to go to the District Competition at Prairie View Middle School in Sun Prairie on April 30. Individuals wanting to learn more about the club’s program can contact Maureen Crombie at 608-576-5819 or via email at crombie0112@gmail.com. The club can also send you the registration form if you know of any children who’d like to participate.
Good fitness is important to the development of a child, both physically and in the area of self-esteem,” Club President Ray Thomson said. “Our Optimist Club wants to encourage children to stay active and do what we can to boost their self-confidence at the same time. And of course we want them to have fun as well!”
The Optimist Club of Sun Prairie did not have this program due to the pandemic for two years. Other programs and service projects that the Club is involved in include Students of the Month, Reading for “Read your Hearts out” at Westside Elementary, Essay and Oratorical contest, Community School programs, and Hero Appreciation Night. They also provide an annual college scholarship to a Sun Prairie High School student awarded through an application process.
Individuals wanting to learn more about the club’s program can contact President Ray Thomson at 608-630-6101. The club meets on Wednesdays at noon at Prairie Lanes. New members are always welcomed.
Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations with 80,000 adult and youth members in 2,500 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, and throughout the world. Carrying the Mission Statement “By providing hope and positive vision, Optimists bring out the best in youth, our communities, and ourselves.” Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than six million young people each year.
To learn more about the Optimist Club of Sun Prairie, visit the club website at www.sunprairieoptimists.org or the club’s Facebook page.