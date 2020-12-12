10 Years Ago
Dec. 9, 2010
Pictured in this issue, the annual Sun Prairie Food Pantry concert was held Dec. 3 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, The Nutcracker was performed at the SPHS Performing Arts Center, the Holiday Big Band Dance took place at the SPHS Schey Commons, Santa and Mrs. Claus visited the Crosse House, and Santa visited the annual American Legion Post 333 Children’s Christmas Party at the Sun Prairie Library.
Without appearances at a public hearing regarding it, members of the Sun Prairie City Council on Tuesday, Dec. 7 approved a resolution authorizing the issuance of $3.5 million in bonds for Prairie Development, Ltd. The Prairie Lakes development plans to use the money to construct approximately 25,000 square feet of retail space at Hoepker and Highway C and lease the space to tenants as part of the retail development.
In military news, Former Sun Prairie School Board Member and President, Mike Matzke is currently serving in Afghanistan with his reserve unit, the 96th MP BN of San Diego, Calif. Mike’s son Kade returned from Afghanistan in July, serving in the U.S. Army with the 5/2 Infantry Stryker Brigade Combat Team out of Ft. Lewis, Wash. Mike and Kade crossed paths in Manis, Kyrgyzstan, and got to spend 20 minutes together before continuing their trips.
The Sun Prairie High School boys swim team won its first ever Big Eight Conference dual by defeating host Beloit Memorial, 94-76.
25 Years Ago
Dec. 14, 1995
An advertisement, handwritten by a child, states that C.H. Bird School second graders will be selling water tower pins for $1 at Sentry grocery store. The money will be used to restore the historic water tower on Columbus Street.
A feature article describes November 15 for Sun Prairie resident Karen Klemp receiving a call from Gabrielle staff, a talk show hosted by Beverly Hills, 90210 actress Gabrielle Carteris. Klemp’s wooden guardian angels, sold at gift shops, were featured in the episode and Klemp was invited to watch the taping.
BIRTHS: Girls to Kirk and Julie Scott, Dec. 8; Greg and Karin Yelk, Dec. 11. Boys to Marie and Scott Moon, Dec. 8; Mary and Bob Parsons, Dec. 7; Bob Hundt and Sandra Barr-Hundt, Dec. 6; Tami and T.J. Walsh, Dec. 10.
DEATHS: Wilbur Fingerson, 78, Dec. 12; Daniel L. Gilbertson, 87, Dec. 9; Avoid “Stub” Gray, 70; Cecile H. Kuhle, 69, Dec. 9; Dallas L. Martinson, 69, Dec. 6; Virginia “Dinny” Muller, 83, Dec. 9; Claude B. Schuster, 71, Dec. 5; Reuben C. Schwenn, 97, Dec. 4; Mary Jane Troudt, 64, Dec. 7.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 12, 1970
The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, in an early morning meeting Monday, approved sending a letter to all city council members asking for his personal opinion concerning the short and long term growth of Sun Prairie. This action stemmed from a meeting in which the Greater Sun Prairie Development Association expressed anger and dismay at the city council and the local newspaper for an attitude that a clamp ought to be put on the growth of the city.
By a 7-1 vote, the city council passed a motion to update and recodify all the municipal ordinances.
Richard K. Bean, 33, was killed instantly at 9:15 p.m. last Wednesday when he was struck by an auto on Highway 151 at Rattmann Road. He was having car trouble and stepped in front of a passing car.
Project Understanding supported by a group of Wisconsin young people provided a playground and other assistance for Granada County, Mississippi last summer. Now the group is gathering a truckload of clothing for distribution there. Volunteers may contact Marge and John Christianson here in Sun Prairie.
BIRTHS: Girls to Mr. and Mrs. David Schmitt, Dec. 8; Mr. and Mrs. David Evans, Dec. 10. A boy to Mr. and Mrs. Russell Buss, Dec. 10.
75 Years Ago
Dec. 13, 1945
Additional servicemen have been honorably discharged. They are: Cpl. Norris Illgen after serving in the European theater of war; Pfc. Jerome Larson after serving in the Pacific area; Pvt. Otto William Barth after serving in the European theater; Sgt. Charles Pratt, after serving in the European theater; Cpl. Thomas Vaughn (“Arky”) Pratt after serving in the Asiatic-Pacific theater; Sgt. Gerald Hanley after serving in the European theater.
TSgt. Frederick Gerber arrived home from France and is awaiting further assignment. He is the last of seven sons of the Gerber family awaiting discharge from service.
Lt. Gethyn Rude has reported to Fort Sam Houston, Texas.
Paul Feuling, Aviation Machinist’s Mate, is on leave with his parents here. He has been in service in the South Pacific and expects to return to duty this weekend.
Sgt. Robert Davison was recently promoted to his present rank in Shanghai, China.
Ludwig C. Stohl, Fire Controlman second class, arrived home yesterday after about two years in the South Pacific.
At the football banquet on Wednesday evening, George Vale was unanimously chosen honorary captain for the season.
Harold Feuling has resigned as village police officer. The vacancy has not yet been filled.
BIRTHS: Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Reuben Ebert, Dec. 6; Mr. and Mrs. Archie Schluter, Dec. 9.
100 Years Ago
Dec., 16 1920
President Wilson’s message to Congress is printed in full in this issue with the heading: America must make and enforce laws that are unquestionably just and stand for right and justice toward individual nations.
Again Marshall has no mill pond. The dam again became undermined so that now nothing is left but the channel. The boys have been getting some fine messes of fish from the puddles.
DEATHS: Mrs. William Ohnstadt, 53, Sunday morning. Mrs. R.H. Phelps, 92, Dec. 6.
125 Years Ago
Dec. 12, 1895
The dedication of the beautiful new chapel at Token Creek last Sunday was a fitting conclusion to a building enterprise that has known only prosperity from the beginning.
The address of Dr. C.G. Cross on the dedication of the new City Hall (Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 1895) is printed in this issue. Dr. Crosse refers to the early history of Sun Prairie and mentions several episodes with a humorous twist. Dr. Crosse came to Sun Prairie in 1851 and as a doctor became acquainted with almost everyone in the community.
Charlie Gest, of Token Creek, drove into town yesterday morning with a load of hogs and hitched his team at the stock yards. He then came uptown to look for the man who had bought the hog, but when he returned to where the team had been tied, he found nothing but the hitching straps. Up to a late hour last night, nothing had been heard of the team.
Charles E. Duryea’s road wagon finished first in the race recently held in Chicago. He averaged five miles per hour. Some think motorcycles (later called automobiles) may become the vehicle of the future.
Another article discusses the remote possibility that horseless vehicles may someday take the place of transportation by horsepower…Stone or gravel roads may be used by the horseless vehicles. But the cost of keeping the roads and vehicles in repair will be very great. Horseless carriages will do nothing on snowy or icy road. The horse is here to stay.
