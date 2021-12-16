Madison Ballet’s annual production of The Nutcracker returns to Overture Hall this holiday season and, this year, Madison Ballet wanted to spread the joy by offering free tickets to families who might not otherwise have the means to attend.
So, Madison Ballet reached out to United Way of Dane County, who turned to its network of local nonprofit partners to identify families in need and distribute tickets.
This year’s performance blends Tchaikovsky’s famous score, performed by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, with all-new choreography in celebration of Madison Ballet’s 40th Anniversary season.
“No one should be denied the joys of art,” said Jonathan Solari, CEO of Madison Ballet. “Partnering with United Way to provide free tickets to The Nutcracker helps us break down financial barriers to families and children who may not otherwise have the opportunity to experience the magic of ballet.”
Through this collaborative effort, Madison Ballet is able to gift over 70 tickets to help make the season more joyous for families across Dane County.
“We are so grateful to Madison Ballet for thinking of local families this holiday season,” said Renee Moe, President & CEO of United Way of Dane County. “Support for the basics – like food, housing and healthcare – is critically important, but these tickets provide new arts experiences that are additional nourishment for the soul, so often unavailable when resources are tight. It’s a gift to be able to offer a joyous experience like this to the families and nonprofits we serve, especially during the holiday season!”
While the process of providing free tickets to local families in need is now closed, there is still time to support Madison Ballet by attending a performance of The Nutcracker. The show runs from Dec. 17-26.
For additional questions, contact Karen Burch, VP of Community Engagement and Marketing, United Way of Dane County at 941-713-0850 or karen.burch@uwdc.org.