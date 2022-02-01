The 2022 National Band Association-Wisconsin Chapter All-State Junior Band has members selected from across Wisconsin. Students are selected based on past experience, proficiency and director recommendation.
The UW-Eau Claire Middle School Honors Band has attracted the applications of more than 300 young band musicians.
Patrick Marsh Middle School and Band Directors Chris Gleason and Sharon Haraldson, are proud to congratulate the following students for their selection into two honor bands recently.
National Band Association-Wisconsin Chapter All-State Junior Band - Jan. 22
The 2022 National Band Association-Wisconsin Chapter All-State Junior Band has members selected from across Wisconsin. Students are selected based on past experience, proficiency and director recommendation. Students selected to this year’s band are Aaron Divney (7th grade Clarinet), Babette Loesch (7th Grade Tuba), Alex Haugen (7th Grade Trombone), Dani Raduechel (7th Grade Trombone), and Keena Schroeder (7th Grade Trombone). Unfortunately, due to COVID concerns, this year's concert and the convention were canceled.
UW-Eau Claire Middle School Honors Band - Jan. 28
The festival will include three honor bands featured in a concert on Friday, Jan. 28 in the Pablo Center at the Confluence in Eau Claire. Students selected for this honor include Ava Flores (7th grade Oboe), Isabella Horan (7th grade Euphonium), Gabriella Horan (7th grade Flute), Mason Koop (7th grade Oboe), Elaina Nicodemus (7th grade Clarinet), Jackson Page (7th grade Trumpet), and Sarjo Sambou (7th grade Clarinet).