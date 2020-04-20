Just like everything else, the Sun Prairie Public Library will celebrate National Library Week a little differently this year! Typically, we celebrate the week with programs and displays inside Sun Prairie's beautiful library, but we’re literally thinking “outside the box” this year!
We have lots of great new programs and old favorites lined up for all ages to view and hear online and on KSUN, Kids-4 and 103.5 thanks to our friends at the Sun Prairie Media Center. You can expect to find Bubble Wonders, Comedy Sportz, David Stokes, Miller & Mike, Storytime, Small Fry Storytime, Library Tours and more on Kids-4, as well as a video featuring our Character Costume Parade in celebration of National Library Week. On KSUN, we’re looking back on Johnny V shows, author visits including Jerry Apps and Susan Apps-Bodilly, historical features and more.
The Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation will celebrate National Library Week by connecting Sun Prairie residents to one another and to our community. They will be featuring a different community organization or business each day this week and invite you to learn about what they're doing. For more information, visit their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/SPPLFoundation
