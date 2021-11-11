It may sound like a Disney movie script, but a pride of Lions has adopted a homeless groundhog.
Last week when news broke that the city was retiring the carved wooden sculpture of Jimmy the Groundhog from downtown Cannery Square, Sun Prairie Lions Club member Ron Blawusch’s ears perked up.
The landmark Jimmy art piece was carved from a diseased oak tree donated by a Sun Prairie resident and brought downtown near the spot of the annual Feb. 2 groundhog prognostication.
City officials said last week the weather-beaten Jimmy was headed for a winter hibernation and a tooth-to-tail inspection.
Hearing this, Blawusch rallied fellow Lions, including Sun Prairie Lions Club President Brad Bauer and Buildings and Grounds Committee Chair Jim Faltersack, to see if they could take Jimmy in.
It turns out that Jimmy and the Lions go way back.
Former Lions President Erich Lenz was a big promoter of Sun Prairie’s Jimmy the Groundhog and Groundhog Day in the 50s and 60s.
And John Weishar and Mike Cunningham — members of the club before they passed away — were big downtown boosters.
While Weishar chaired the Business Improvement District Board, and Cunningham served as a BID Board member, the board approved the carving of the Jimmy sculpture to be placed downtown.
So it made sense to Blawusch for the Lions to adopt Jimmy and city officials agreed to the Lions’ plan.
With Jimmy on display for more than 15 years and decay and erosion set in with large cracks in his body, Blawusch said Jimmy will soon be transported from downtown’s Cannery Square for some tender loving care.
“We are going to clean him up and polish him and make him look as good as he can,” Blawusch said.
Jimmy will then head off to retirement— or out to pasture—at the Sun Prairie Lions rural clubhouse digs on Elder Road in the Town of Bristol.
Jimmy will become an honorary Sun Prairie Lions Club member, Blawusch said, and be given his due respect as the City of Sun Prairie mascot.
Jimmy has already gotten some respect with the Sun Prairie Lions. Several Sun Prairie Lions dignitaries, including Past 27-D1 District Governor Randy Harrison from the Sun Prairie Lions Club, used Jimmy the Groundhog as a mascot on giveaway lapel pins to represent Sun Prairie and the Sun Prairie Lions Club.
“We promise Jimmy a very good retirement,” Blawusch said.
— Managing Editor Chris Mertes contributed to this story.