The Sun Prairie Public Library now offers curbside pickup of books, movies, and other items.
In order to use the service, patrons will need to place an item on hold, then schedule a pickup time with library staff. Holds can be placed via phone at 825-0702 or using Linkcat (www.linkcat.info).
At this time, only holds placed on items owned by Sun Prairie Public Library can be filled. Library staff will schedule a time for patrons to come to the library and park in a designated area where holds will be delivered to the vehicle. Library staff cannot accept returns at Curbside Pickup.
Visit www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/curbside for further details. Library accounts can be requested by clicking the “Sign up for a digital account” link on the library’s website.
Drive-Thru Book Drops
The Sun Prairie Public Library drive-thru book drops will be open Mondays 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and Thursdays 3-6 p.m. Book drops will be closed all other times. All items are being quarantined for 72 hours. All due dates have been extended until July 1. There are no daily overdue fees.
Library Board and Committee Meetings
With Safer at Home orders in effect through May 26, all meetings will be virtual. Meetings can be viewed live on Roku, Apple TV, channel 983 on Charter or channels 13 or 1013 on TDS. You can also watch live at sunprairiemediacenter.com or on the Sun Prairie Media Center app.
Strategic Planning Committee: Wednesday, May 6, 4:30 p.m.
Policy Committee: Thursday, May 14, 4 p.m.
Finance Committee: Thursday, May 14, 4:30 p.m.
Library Board: Thursday, May 14, 5:30 p.m.
Need to contact the library? The fastest way to reach the library is by email at sunref@sunlib.org. The library also provides limited reference service by telephone at 825-0702. Please leave a message and a library staff member will call you back within one business day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.