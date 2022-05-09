American Legion Auxiliary Unit 333 is seeking donations for poppies made by veterans during Sun Prairie Poppy Days May 19-21 at three Sun Prairie businesses. In exchange for a donation, Unit 333 will support veterans in Wisconsin.
The red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans since World War I to honor those who served and died for our country in all wars. It reminds Americans of the sacrifices made by our veterans while protecting our freedoms. Wear a poppy to honor those who have worn our nation's uniform.
In order for everyone in our community to have a Poppy to wear, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 333 will be hosting Poppy Days here in Sun Prairie on May 19, 20 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at three Sun Prairie locations:
• Pick n Save, 640 E. Main St.;
• Metro Market, 2590 Ironwood Drive; and
• St. Vincent DePaul, 1110 W. Main St.
The poppies the Auxiliary will be distributing have been hand made by disabled veterans in Wisconsin and housed at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 333 uses 100% of Poppy proceeds to support area veterans and active duty deployed military including: Nine veterans homes and hospitals serving Wisconsin veterans, Badger Honor Flight, homeless veterans, a homeless women’s veterans shelter;
Camp American Legion for disabled and recovering veterans, the annual Father’s Day Dinner at King Veterans Home; flowers for veterans in the Sun Prairie Nursing Homes at Christmas;
Wreaths Across America to place wreaths on veteran graves at Central Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery at King and to Custom Canines to train service dogs for veterans in Wisconsin.