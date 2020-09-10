Eighteen Sun Prairie Musicians were selected to perform in one of these prestigious ensembles.

Wisconsin High School Honors Project

Matthew Anderson - WSMA State Honors Band, Euphonium

Holly Fullerton - WSMA State Honors Orchestra, Horn

Sydney Kostelac - WSMA State Honors Orchestra - Flute

Gracie Kremer - WSMA State Honors Orchestra, Viola

Lauretta Loesch - WSMA State Honors Band, Tuba

Danica Fe Rebudiao - WSMA State Honors Orchestra, Bass

Timothy Sachtleben - WSMA State Honors Orchestra, Cello

Wisconsin Middle Level Honors Project

Joseph Claas - WSMA State Honors Orchestra, Bass

Atticus Coen - WSMA State Honors Band, Trombone

Miles Gleason - WSMA State Honors Orchestra, Tuba

Colin Leiterman - WSMA State Honors Band, Flute

Makenzie Martinez - WSMA State Honors Orchestra, Flute

Evan McVeigh - WSMA State Honors Band, Trumpet

Caleb Retcheski - WSMA State Honors Band, Bassoon

Jonathan Sachtleben -WSMA State Honors Orchestra, Violin

Asha Sundaram - WSMA State Honors Band, Flute

Shrom Tripathi - WSMA State Honors Choir, Alto

David Willey - WSMA State Honors Band, Tuba

Started in 1967, the WSMA State Honors Music Project provides musically talented students with an opportunity to rehearse and perform with the nation’s finest conductors in a professional, highly disciplined setting. Selected through a rigorous audition process, students are challenged to perform at their musical best throughout the short rehearsal period, which culminates, typically, with a performance in October at the Wisconsin State Music Conference held in Madison each year. This year due to the pandemic, students will meet, rehearse and perform virtually. For many of these young musicians, the WSMA State Honors Music Project offers the experience of a lifetime, creating friendships, memories and skills they take with them in whatever path they choose.

