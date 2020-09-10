Eighteen Sun Prairie Musicians were selected to perform in one of these prestigious ensembles.
Wisconsin High School Honors Project
Matthew Anderson - WSMA State Honors Band, Euphonium
Holly Fullerton - WSMA State Honors Orchestra, Horn
Sydney Kostelac - WSMA State Honors Orchestra - Flute
Gracie Kremer - WSMA State Honors Orchestra, Viola
Lauretta Loesch - WSMA State Honors Band, Tuba
Danica Fe Rebudiao - WSMA State Honors Orchestra, Bass
Timothy Sachtleben - WSMA State Honors Orchestra, Cello
Wisconsin Middle Level Honors Project
Joseph Claas - WSMA State Honors Orchestra, Bass
Atticus Coen - WSMA State Honors Band, Trombone
Miles Gleason - WSMA State Honors Orchestra, Tuba
Colin Leiterman - WSMA State Honors Band, Flute
Makenzie Martinez - WSMA State Honors Orchestra, Flute
Evan McVeigh - WSMA State Honors Band, Trumpet
Caleb Retcheski - WSMA State Honors Band, Bassoon
Jonathan Sachtleben -WSMA State Honors Orchestra, Violin
Asha Sundaram - WSMA State Honors Band, Flute
Shrom Tripathi - WSMA State Honors Choir, Alto
David Willey - WSMA State Honors Band, Tuba
Started in 1967, the WSMA State Honors Music Project provides musically talented students with an opportunity to rehearse and perform with the nation’s finest conductors in a professional, highly disciplined setting. Selected through a rigorous audition process, students are challenged to perform at their musical best throughout the short rehearsal period, which culminates, typically, with a performance in October at the Wisconsin State Music Conference held in Madison each year. This year due to the pandemic, students will meet, rehearse and perform virtually. For many of these young musicians, the WSMA State Honors Music Project offers the experience of a lifetime, creating friendships, memories and skills they take with them in whatever path they choose.
