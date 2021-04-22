Get outside with Sun Prairie Moves events

With the weather improving and the vaccine distribution making good progress, Sun Prairie Moves is planning for in-person events starting in July. May and June will offer virtual events and want to encourage you to participate. The Bike, Brats, & Brews ride will be postponed to mid August 2021.
May is Bike Month and we are excited about all the events to celebrate that.
MAY
● National Bike Month
● National Bike to Work Week – May 17-21, 2021
● Sun Prairie Ride of Silence – Wed, May 19, 2021
● National Bike to Work Day – Fri, May 21, 2021
JUNE
● Wisconsin Bike Week – June 5-12, 2021
● SP Moves Brats, Brews, and Bikes Ride – postponed to Aug. 11, 2021. Stay tuned for details.
● Colonial Club Strawberry Fest – Ride your pick to pick up fresh strawberries – Sat, June 19, 2021
● Pedal the Prairie – June 19 – Aug. 21, 2021
The SPBAG is a grassroots organization of cycling enthusiasts, parents and other interested community members who want to improve the bicycling experience in Sun Prairie while increasing access to surrounding communities like Bristol, Madison, Marshall, Windsor, and more. The group works with local and regional governments, regional and national cycling advocacy organizations and local enthusiast groups to advance the cause of bicycling. More info at http://sunprairiemoves.org
