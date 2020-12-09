Shelter From the Storm Ministries (SFTSM) located in Sun Prairie recently announced the
SFTSM End of The Year Giving Campaign-Match the Match.
The offered matching fund is for every $1 raised, the foundation will contribute 50 cents up to $25,000 from now, until Dec. 31. So, SFTSM hopes to raise a total of $75,000 for this campaign, ($50k from all generous donors and $25k from the match).
The SFTSM 2020 matching fund is made possible by the Meester Family Foundation. This year Giving Tuesday and End of the Year Giving are included in the match. Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities.
The end of the year will be a busy time, and this Christmas seems different as SFTSM looks back on the year.. The coronavirus pandemic and stay at home order have created a lot of uncertainty. Where can you turn for help? SFTSM can provide, support, and Keep the Fire Going for the women and kids' in the Shelter because of our donors' generosity.
Shelter From The Storm Ministries, Inc. (SFTSM) is a 501 (c)3 non-profit ministry, incorporated in Wisconsin, led by a local volunteer Board of Directors and Executive Team, with no national affiliation. SFTSM is a Christian organization made up of individuals with various religious affiliations who have come together to address the problem of homelessness for single moms and their children in Sun Prairie.
Mail your donations to Shelter From The Storm Ministries, P.O. Box 152, Sun Prairie WI 53590 or for credit card and ACH donations, please visit https://sftsm.org/donate .
Learn more about SFTSM online at sftsm.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.