The Colonial Club provides services for people 55 or older that include home delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more. For a more complete list of activities, pick up a Courier newsletter or online at colonialclub.org or call 608-837-4611.
The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance. Masks are no longer required; however, we support anyone wishing to wear a mask.
Monday, April 25
• EMS Wellness Checks
• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Walking Class 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Sheepshead, Skat, 500 1 p.m.
• Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, April 26
• Patti Stockdale Presentation 10 a.m.
• Canasta 12:30 p.m. New players welcome
• Mahjong 2 p.m.
• Chorus in the ADC 2 p.m.
• Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 27
• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Rummikub 10 a.m.
• Euchre 1 p.m.
Thursday, April 28
• Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.
• Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Canasta 12:30 p.m.
• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
• Book Club 1 p.m.
Friday, April 29
• Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.
• Mahjong 10 a.m.
• Dominoes 10 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Mother's Day Celebration
Save the date! Mark your calendar for Friday, May 6 at 2 p.m. for a Mother’s Day Celebration. Entertainer Mike Massey will provide an afternoon of music while moms enjoy drinks and desserts. Moms of all ages are welcome! Doors open at 1:30 p.m. RSVP to 608-837-4611. Cost is $12/person and $10/person for Club 301 members.