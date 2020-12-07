What's new at the Sun Prairie Public Library Dec. 8-21

Services suspended
Due to increased rates of COVID infection via community spread, most services inside the library are suspended and the front doors are locked. Patrons who need technology services (computers, copier, printer, fax, scan) are allowed inside the library, but all other patrons will be asked to access the library through digital services and curbside pickup. To access library technology services, ring the doorbell in the front of the library. A staff member will escort you into the building. No other in-person services are available until further notice.
Technology Service Hours:
Monday, Wednesday, Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 2-6 p.m.
Services available
Computer use (limited to four people at a time and 1 hour sessions)
Copy, print, fax, scan services
Curbside delivery of holds (during Curbside Pickup Hours)
All digital services and collections
Phone consultations with Adult and Youth Services staff
Wireless service from the parking lot
Curbside pickup of holds continues to be available by appointment. For questions about holds pickup, please call the library at 825-7323 or email us using our contact form, under “Contact Us” on our website (www.sunlib.org).
Curbside Pickup Hours:
Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Children’s & Teen Services
Sunday Night Stories and Songs is a quiet way to start the week. Featuring quiet, slightly longer books and quiet, longer songs, it's at 7pm on the Youth Services Facebook page or 7:30pm on the SPPL YouTube Channel, always on Sunday Nights. The archived videos are available anytime.
Preschool Programming-to-Go Bags can be requested at any time along with a Librarian's Choice book request -- we are happy to include one with a curbside pickup.
Harry Potter Yule Ball Family Programming to Go Family Bags will be available beginning on Thursday, Dec. 10. Since we can’t gather and celebrate in person, we’re sending some yule cheer home with you. Each bag has multiple projects and activities for a wide range of ages. We are happy to include one with a curbside pickup – just request it.
Check out the kids page on the website or our Facebook page (facebook.com/SPPLYS) for news on Family Adventure Days, Tween Book Club, Teen programs, and more! Also, we know you miss browsing the new children's and teen books...join us every week for Window Shopping Wednesday, live on the Youth Services Facebook page. We feature a variety of brand-new books -- everything from board books to picture books to chapter books to nonfiction to graphic novels and more.
TWEEN Book Club
Our TWEEN Book Club is intended for readers in grades 6-9. We will discuss lighter topics than our Teen Book Club. All meetings will be held on Zoom and registration is required. We will talk about Goldie Vance, The Hotel Whodunit by Lilliam Rivera. Paper copies are available. Email Melissa at mcarollo@sunlib.org to register and to check out a paper copy.
Thursday, Dec. 10 3-4 p.m.
Gaming with Melissa
Melissa wants to learn how to play Among Us! Teach her how! We will also play Codenames, Jackbox, and more! Registration required for each session and space is limited. Email Melissa at mcarollo@sunlib.org to register. All sessions will be held on Zoom.
Friday, Dec. 11 and 18 3-4 p.m.
Adult Services
Book Buzz
Want to know what books are buzzing? Looking for something great to read? We've got you covered! Every Friday at noon, library staff are live on Facebook to share with you some of the hot books we are reading! You can also watch Book Buzz videos when it is convenient for you. Find us on the Sun Prairie Public Library Facebook page.
Fridays at 12 noon
Dream Bus Bookmobile
The Dream Bus is a library on wheels! Sign-up for a library card, return materials, and get free books, movies, wi-fi and more! Visit the table outside the Dream Bus, for touch-less browsing. On-board service will not be offered. Staff will be observing social distancing and wearing masks. Sun Prairie Dream Bus service is generously sponsored by the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation.
Mondays, 3:30-5:30 p.m. C.H. Bird Elementary School
