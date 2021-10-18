Historic downtown walking tour

Start your morning at Sun Prairie Farmers Market in Cannery Square and spend an hour on a guided tour learning about Sun Prairie’s Historic Downtown District recently added to the National Register of Historic Places. The tour is Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9-10 a.m. and will end at the Sun Prairie museum, 115 E. Main St. where you can explore the current exhibits.
Admittance to the Sun Prairie Museum is free and there is no charge for most museum sponsored activities. Cash donations are accepted and always greatly appreciated. All donations will be used for preservation of the collection and educational programming.
For more information, visit the Sun Prairie Museum’s Facebook page.