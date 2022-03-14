Alyssa Wilkinson and Peter Cooney announce engagement

Alyssa Wilkinson and Peter Cooney have announced their engagement.
Alyssa graduated from Madison college with a hospitality degree and is the Operations Manager at Princeton Group Sports
Her parents are Kristin and Jack Wilkinson of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
Peter graduated with from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Marketing degree and is the Business Development Manager at Singlewire Software
His parents are Barb and Bob Cooney of Janesville.
The couple will wed on Sept. 17, 2022 at Sacred Hearts Of Jesus And Mary Catholic Church in Sun Prairie.
