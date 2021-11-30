Match-the-Match fundraiser benefits Shelter from the Storm Ministries

SFTSM is a Christian organization made up of individuals with various religious affiliations who have come together to address the problem of homelessness for single moms and their children in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
Help this holiday season with the SFTSM End of The Year Giving Campaign-Match the Match.
How can you help? Participate in the SFTSM End of the Year Giving: Match the Match. This is a great opportunity to give as we match dollar for dollar the funds raised from Nov. 15-Dec. 31, 2021.
Last year we raised $110,067.75 in total and our goal for 2021 is $130,000. These funds will support services and aid to clients like “Mary” who moved out into permanent housing with her thirteen year old boy and eight year old girl with an improved credit score and a higher paying job. We can’t tell these success stories without you!
There are many times to give during this season of giving. Starting Nov. 15 all donations are included. Look for the SFTSM Giving Envelope in The Star on Dec. 6, and all donations for the End of the Year Giving are included in the match.
Your contribution enables Shelter From The Storm Ministries to continue its mission and vision for the homeless in our community by giving today. Your one-time gift or recurring support makes a significant difference in the lives of our moms and kids.