The Colonial Club provides services for people 55 or older that include home delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services.
The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. The Colonial Club serves a daily meal at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is a suggested $4 donation for anyone 60 or older, but lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance.
Activities for June 27-July 1 include:
Monday, June 27• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Walking Class 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Sheepshead, Skat, 500 1 p.m.
• Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, June 28• Footcare 9 a.m.
• Mahjong 2 p.m.
• Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 29• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Rummikub 10 a.m.
• Euchre 1 p.m.
Thursday, June 30• Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.
• Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Canasta 12:30 p.m.
• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
• Hebl & Hebl Bingo 1 p.m.
• Book Club 1 p.m.
Friday, July 1• Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.
• Mahjong 10 a.m.
• Dominoes 10 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
For a more complete list of activities, pick up a Courier newsletter or online at colonialclub.org; to make a lunch reservation or learn more about the Colonial Club, call 608-837-4611.