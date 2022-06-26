Colonial Club
The Colonial Club Senior Activity Center is located at 301 Blankenheim Lane.

The Colonial Club provides services for people 55 or older that include home delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services.

The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. The Colonial Club serves a daily meal at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is a suggested $4 donation for anyone 60 or older, but lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance.

Activities for June 27-July 1 include:

Monday, June 27• Music and Motion 9 a.m.

• Walking Class 10:30 a.m.

• Lunch 11:30 a.m.

• Sheepshead, Skat, 500 1 p.m.

• Computer Tutor 2 p.m.

Tuesday, June 28• Footcare 9 a.m.

• Mahjong 2 p.m.

• Line Dancing 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 29• Music and Motion 9 a.m.

• Rummikub 10 a.m.

• Euchre 1 p.m.

Thursday, June 30• Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.

• Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.

• Lunch 11:30 a.m.

• Canasta 12:30 p.m.

• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.

• Hebl & Hebl Bingo 1 p.m.

• Book Club 1 p.m.

Friday, July 1• Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.

• Mahjong 10 a.m.

• Dominoes 10 a.m.

• Lunch 11:30 a.m.

For a more complete list of activities, pick up a Courier newsletter or online at colonialclub.org; to make a lunch reservation or learn more about the Colonial Club, call 608-837-4611.

