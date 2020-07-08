Free drive-in movies at Angell Park, music and balloons in downtown

The Sun Prairie Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) and the City of Sun Prairie’s Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department are partnering to present three drive-n movies in downtown Sun Prairie’s Angell Park.
July 11 "Inside Out" at 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 8 p.m.
Aug. 14 "Frozen 2", at 8:15 p.m.
Aug. 28 "Knives Out" at 7:45 p.m.
The drive-in movies are free. However, spaces are limited. Reserve a spot at
https://rec.cityofsunprairie.com/Default.aspx?id=41
This summer’s Streets of Sun Prairie will feature balloon flower displays and live music on several Saturdays in downtown Sun Prairie on the 100-300 blocks of East Main Street, and around Cannery Square. Musician will perform from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Cannery Square.
The schedule for Balloon Flower Weekends (July 10-12, July 17-19, July 31-Aug. 20) with Saturday music is:
July 11: Kodey Feiner of the Soggy Prairie Band
July 18: Ed Ford of the Two Hearted River Band
Aug. 1: Jeanne Bindley
