Wetmore Park Splash Pad update week of April 26-May 2
Sun Prairie’s first splash pad in Wetmore Park is on target to open in June.

Here are this week’s splash pad updates:

· Foundation has been completed for all of the splash pad features

· All plumbing supply lines to the water features have been laid

· Concrete work and rock wall seating features will begin as early as next week

