Winnowings

10 Years Ago
April 19, 2012
Diane Hermann-Brown has announced her candidacy for the position of Dane County Clerk. She is the current Sun Prairie City Clerk.
The Sun Prairie City Council approved a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for expansion of the water park area at Prairie Athletic Club. The addition, known as Adventure Lagoon, will be constructed just south of the existing Dolphin’s Cove in what is currently a parking lot.
UW Band Director Michael Leckrone guest-directed the High School Wind Ensemble’s performance of “Washington Post March” at Band-O-Rama Monday night.
“Anything is possible” is the message Cardinal Heights students will share with audience members when they take the stage April 27-29 to perform “Seussical Junior.”
DEATH: Phillip A. Geiger, 62, April 11.
25 Years Ago
April 24, 1997
Tom Loftus, a U.S. diplomat in Norway and 1963 Sun Prairie High School alumnus, became the second individual represented on the school’s Wall of Success, which highlights the accomplishments of distinguished local graduates.
Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department personnel extinguished a fire early Sunday morning that resulted in one injury and $35,000 damage to two apartments on Athletic Way.
Approximately 80 second shift Sun Prairie Goodyear Tire & Rubber workers walked off the job and onto picket lines last Saturday night at 11:01 p.m. when their contract with the company expired. The strike, which affects 253 Goodyear Sun Prairie plant employees, began when the second shift workers set up picket lines, and continued with third shift personnel.
Cheryl Kaney, a Westside Elementary School parent volunteer, has set a goal that the school grounds will be spruced up with a new landscaping design in time for the 30th anniversary celebration on June 4. Kaney says that donated playground funds should be saved for the new equipment, and this week, Walmart stepped in with a $3,000 donation towards the effort.
DEATHS: Iris Mae Grundahl, 82, April 17. Kevin M. Haas, 42, April 10. Richard D. Matheson, Sr., 73, March 25. Clarence Stark, 76, April 18.
50 Years Ago
April 27, 1972
Nursery School and Day Care Center plans to get considerable attention in the community.
The School Board and the Citizens Committee got together last Friday for a quick look at the committee’s recommendations.
Population growth is again playing havoc with Sun Prairie’s elementary school boundaries. At Westside, enrollment has jumped by more than 40 students since last fall.
Peggy Ross won a $1,000 National Merit Scholarship. The scholarship is one of only 1,000 awarded nationwide.
Michelle Misliviecek won first place in the regional spelling contest.
The Diesel Truck Driver Training School of rural Sun Prairie is planning to build a motel for use of its students.
Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Freidel will observe their 50th wedding anniversary May 6.
Carol Rumann is the new president of the Jaycettes.
Among the new items on display at the museum when it opens for the new season will be an Estey organ loaned by Mr. Harold Hoffman and recently restored to working order by Mr. and Mrs. John Grimm.
The Colonial Club is planning to celebrate Senior Citizens Month in spectacular fashion during May.
WEDDINGS: Keith Hammersley and Nancy Lee Paul, April 15. Nancy Bostad and Kenneth R. Kokesh, April 8.
BIRTHS: Twin girls to Mr. and Mrs. William Greer, April 18. A boy to Mr. and Mrs. Merlin Weigel, April 17.
DEATH: Albert W. Rose, 84, April 21.
75 Years Ago
April 24, 1947
One hundred men and women and other guests joined in celebrating the opening of the Rec Community Center on the second floor of the city hall Monday evening.
“Little Women” will be presented at the high school Friday afternoon and evening. The four little women are Irene Schey, Dorothy Ryan, Ella Lou Sanner and Suzanne Walker.
Mrs. A.J. Delwiche was installed as chief ranger of the Women Foresters.
A feature story tells of the school on Herb Hulsizer’s chicken farm. There, 40 students are working with day old chicks.
Pvt. Fred Cox, USMC, recently returned from Cuba and then spent a 15-day leave with his parents here. He has now returned to Camp Lejeune, N.C.
The high school alumni banquet and reunion will be on May 29.
At Scheuerell’s Store, Gerber and Heinz baby food sells at three jars for 23 cents.
WEDDINGS: August Baumann and Isabelle McCarthy, April 19. Kathryn F. Stamp and Dr. M.F. Norris, April 6.
DEATH: George W. Stowe, 69, Wednesday.
100 Years Ago
April 27, 1922
A great interest in radio, which has taken the country by the ears, has caused The Countryman to arrange to publish a new department devoted to that wonderful new science.
“Storm Country Polly,” a novel in serial form, begins in this issue.
Funeral services for Pvt. Elmer Peterson, who was the first Sun Prairie boy to fall in battle during the war, were held in Madison Sunday afternoon at Trinity Lutheran Church.
An excerpt from the Wisconsin State Journal praises Miss Marjorie Philpot of Sun Prairie for her vocal talent when she appeared in a recent Madison concert.
Mrs. Belle Davison passed her 82nd birthday on April 25. She is one of our oldest settlers, coming to this village in 1854.
No more special permits to unqualified teachers will be issued by the State Superintendent of Public Instruction. The opinion is expressed that the issue of hundreds of such permits has lowered the teaching standards in the state to an alarming extent.
The retail sale of Ford cars shows a great increase. The output scheduled for this April is 10,000 more than the number for the same month one year ago. The total cars and trucks put out for this month is expected to be 101,164.
At the Maple Kroll School, the pupils raked the school yard and then went on an excursion to the woods.
BIRTH: A girl to Mr. and Mrs. John Skaar, April 18.
125 Years Ago
April 22, 1897
Three additional homes are being built on Bristol Street for George Maloney, and on Jones Street for Dr. E.C. Cobb and for H.L. Thompson.
John T.P. Temming (Joe) started Tuesday for Faulkton, S.D. He used to run a saloon in Sun Prairie back in the 60s and 70s, and according to Joe’s own statement, he was arrested 14 times in one month for selling liquor when Sun Prairie was a “no license” town. Later, he lived in South Dakota, where his irresponsible nature brought him into trouble. With all his faults, he was generous by nature and many times he has extended a helping hand to those in distress.
On April 27, the birthday of General U.S. Grant will be dictated on Riverside Drive, New York.
The Turks have declared war on Greece.