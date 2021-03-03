Happy Hikers 4-H Club help the Dane County Humane Society

Community service is important to the Happy Hikers 4-H Club. In February, members made dog and cat toys for the Dane County Humane Society.
Even though they could not make the toys together due to the pandemic, they found a way. The club put together “toy kits”, which each family could pick up, and put together at home. Finished toys could be dropped off at a member’s house and then all the donations were delivered to the Dane County Humane Society. Together, they made a total of 32 toys for the Humane Society.
If you are interested in joining the club, or would like more information, visit happyhikers4h.com.
