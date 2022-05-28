10 Years Ago
May 31, 2012Sun Prairie’s Taste of the Arts Fair, set for Saturday, June 9, is now in its 30th year and features food and art vendors from Sun Prairie and the surrounding areas.
Larry Aranda is featured for having his third annual crawfish boil on May 26. A New Orleans native, he is brought the southern tradition north.
Pictured in this issue, Sun Prairie resident Dennis Dary performed Sunday, May 27 as part of a Bethlehem Lutheran Church musical group during Brat Fest 2012 at Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
Temperatures in the 80s, gusty winds and even sprinkling rain showers were not enough to deter the observance of Memorial Day in Sun Prairie.
DEATH: Sarah “Pat” Schuster, 89, May 25.
25 Years Ago
May 29, 1997A deer that crashed through a window last Thursday at Sun Prairie High School died while receiving treatment at the University of Wisconsin Animal Clinic.
The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce had a groundbreaking of sorts for the new Sweet Corn Fest corn steaming building near the Sheehan Park Youth Baseball Complex last Friday. The foundation for the building had already been poured by Feuling Concrete’s Dave Feuling, who donated the concrete for the project.
The VFW Post 9362 is marking 50 years since the post called its first meeting to order.
BIRTHS: Boys to Lucy and Mike Bertelsen, May 19; Scott and Rita Gregory, May 19; Sheila Mishleau and Jesse Clark, Jr., May 22; Lisa and Ken Blackwood, May 23. Girls to Susan and Tim Gundeck, May 21; Steve and Lori Weber, May 12.
DEATHS: Michael W. Fell, 32, May 25. Lyle H. Gudgeon, 66, May 22. Shirley A. Schwark, 60, May 23. Ethel M. Sharp, 74, May 23.
50 Years Ago
June 1, 1972Mrs. Marie McGuire of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) called for more local housing for the elderly and more on a statewide basis. She was the guest speaker at the third annual meeting of the Colonial Club.
The Memorial Day program was held in the High School auditorium because of threatening weather conditions. Keith Kruell of Fennimore was the speaker, and he told the audience that with resolve and determination, the Vietnam conflict “could be the war to end all wars.”
Two hundred seventy-one seniors will receive diplomas at the high school on Thursday evening, June 1, in Ashley Field. Class speakers will be Brian Bergmann and Peggy Ross. In case of rain on Thursday, the ceremonies will be held on Friday.
Two old fashioned milk wagons owned by Erich Lenz will be on display at the Capitol, June 9 in observance of National Dairy Month.
Mrs. Lorna Miller has been named as an assistant to the Chancellor of the UW Extension.
The oldest person present at the annual meeting of the Colonial Club was Mrs. Mary Walsh, 103.
A farewell reception will be held for Eugene J. Graham, pastor of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church here. He has served St. Albert congregation since 1967 and will now go to the Sacred Heart Church, Reedsburg.
An interview with Mrs. Susan Wilson tells of her work as an interior decorator.
Four couples, who have been married for over 50 years, were honored at Colonial Club recently. They were Mr. and Mrs. George Chase, 58 years; Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Thompson, 64 years; Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Eckert, 72 years; and Mr. and Mrs. George Mitchell, 58 years.
At the Speech Awards Banquet at the high school, the best actors and actresses chosen for the year were Craig Keyes, Dale Russell, Brian Femrite, Marcie Moose and Bonita Bergmann. Forensic trophy winners were Debbie Nitz, Cathy Fidler and Kathy Lyster.
WEDDINGS: Denise Ardell Low and Rodney Lothe, May 20; Susan Rae Grefscheim and John Scheuerell, May 27.
BIRTHS: Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Roger Lafler, May 24; Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Morgan, May 25. Boys to Mr. and Mrs. William Hunsicker, May 26; Mr. and Mrs. Mathew Walrack, recently.
DEATH: Richard Scott, 43, May 24.
75 Years Ago
May 29, 1947“The New Age” was the title of the address given by Charles D. Ashley, Milwaukee attorney and alum of the Sun Prairie class of 1917, at the high school commencement last night. Doris Metoxen was the valedictorian. Mary Walker and George Kroncke tied as salutatorians. There were 41 graduates.
Miles McMillan will be the Memorial Day speaker. He is a member of the editorial staff of the Capital Times.
Sophomores at Sacred Hearts School will graduate on Sunday evening, June 1.
Many local businesses have advertisements congratulating the class of 1947.
Mrs. Lyle Cobb completed 25 years as a librarian at the public library on May 21.
BIRTHS: Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Smith, May 24; Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Weisensel, May 24. Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Edward Wisneski, May 24; Mr. and Mrs. Edward Owens, May 21.
100 Years Ago
June 1, 1922The six millionth Model T-Ford Motor car was produced May 18th in the Ford factory at Detroit. It is claimed that all the Ford cars produced in the last 14 years, four out of five are still in use today.
Dr. H.J. Barry, postal worker here, was elected chairperson of a new council relating to better efficiency in the postal service in the country.
Thirteen young men and women were graduated from high school last night. “Launched, but not anchored” is their motto. The Salutatory was given by Bessie Schiller and the Valedictory by Grace Stimson.
The westbound passenger train on Sunday morning arrives here an hour earlier than usual. The new schedule went into effect a few weeks ago.
In the Memorial Day observance, the place of honor in the procession was the first auto in which were seated three veterans of the Civil War: N.S. Davison, John Sprengel and James Gilbert.
BIRTH: A boy to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph N. Hanley, May 28.
125 Years Ago
May 27, 1897A class of five will graduate from the high school on June 18. Members of the class are Thomas Bewick, Robert Davis, Agnes Davison, Ella Hayden and Mary Haecker.
Lohneis Bros. and Co. have just received a carload of buggies, road wagons and track wagons.
A traveling photographer drove into town Monday with his gallery on wheels and established himself on the lot in the rear of the post office.
Dr. E.C. Cobb and H.L. Thompson each have handsome new residences in process of construction on Jones Street. This street is becoming the finest portion of our town.
N. Mosel’s building on East Main, which has been occupied as a billiard hall, is now being remodeled preparatory to the reception of a stock of goods to be put in by Maloney and Gottschalk.
DEATH: Mrs. Mary Austin, May 22.