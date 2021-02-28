Sun Prairie students join 'Read Your Heart Out'

The COVID-19 pandemic did not stop Westside or Northside Elementary from hosting their annual ‘Read Your Heart Out’ event.
This event was celebrated on Feb. 12, virtually throughout both schools, engaging over 600 kindergarteners to fifth grader along with parents, family and community members.
This annual event celebrates Black and African American students’ culture through the love of reading, while also bringing the community together.
Volunteers select the books that interest them the most to read to students. This has been held at Westside Elementary for seven years and Northside Elementary for four.
Stacy Darga, Community School Site Coordinator at Westside Elementary, and event organizer, said this is really a whole-school event.
“It’s our favorite day of the school year and is a great way to celebrate community and family engagement in our school,” Darga said.
This year, a fourth grade classroom at Westside Elementary had a special guest join the event, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Wisconsin’s first African American Lieutenant Governor. Barnes brought his own book to read to students. Gov. Tony Evers read “Daniel’s Good Day” to a kindergarten classroom.
Activities at Northside Elementary featured a welcome message created by student leaders and Michelle Belnavis, the Sun Prairie parent who started the ‘Read Your Heart Out’ event in 2004. Special guests at Northside included Nigel Hayes, former UW-Basketball player, and members of the Sun Prairie Fire Department.
“We are most proud of the involvement of our Black and African American students, families, and staff that really make this event special and strengthens our community,” said Northside Principal Lexi Vanden Heuvel.
Families were able to join in on Zoom with all of their student’s classrooms at once, creating a unique experience. Recorded read-alouds will allow students to enjoy the stories well beyond the one day.
