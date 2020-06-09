Westside Elementary School retiring teachers Susan Bricker, Shannon Fletcher, Louis Lessor and D’Arcy Pogue were given a fond farewell on June 4 during a car parade at the school. School friends, families and former students drove by to honor the teachers since schools have been closed and moved online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The impact that D'Arcy, Louis, Shannon and Sue have had on the students, families and staff at Westside is immeasurable," said Westside Elementary School Principal Nikki Burke. "Each one has brought unique gifts, talents and expertise to our Westside Community. We are incredibly grateful for their years of service and unwavering commitment to providing our students with the best education possible. They will be missed greatly by our entire Westside Family!"
