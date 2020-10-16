Sun Prairie DECA students and the Sun Prairie Business Improvement District are pleased to announce the first-ever Downtown Sun Prairie Drive-Thru event on Thursday, Oct. 22 from 4-7 p.m., in the public parking lot at 251 Lane St. in Sun Prairie, behind Full Mile Beer Company & Kitchen.
The event is a great way for families to interact with their favorite downtown Sun Prairie shops and restaurants while practicing safe social distancing. Participating businesses will donate 10% of the proceeds from the event to Sunshine Place.
Local establishments will be on-site to offer meal kits for purchase from the comfort of your car, for you to enjoy at home.
The following businesses are participating: Full Mile Beer Company & Kitchen, Glass Nickel Pizza, Beans n Cream Coffeehouse, Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, Eddie’s Ale House & Eatery, Prairie Flowers & Gifts, Nest Interior Design and State Farm agent Andy Eyers.
Safety is the number one priority during the event. Customers are asked to remain in their vehicles and to wear a mask. Volunteers will also wear masks, abide by social distancing policies, and use hand sanitizer.
To make traffic as efficient as possible, please enter from S. King Street (via Linnerud Drive) and exit through Market Street. Following these procedures will help keep traffic off of E Main Street. Volunteers will be posted to help direct traffic and assist incoming cars.
When customers arrive, a volunteer will hand them a disposable menu, take their order, and process credit card and cash payments. Volunteers will collect ordered items and place them in the back of the customer’s vehicle.
