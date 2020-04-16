The Sun Prairie Public Library, located at 1350 Linnerud Dr., is working to bring online programming for all age groups. See the Events Calendar on the library website for up-to-date event listings, and also check out the library’s Facebook pages.Upcoming events include:
Children’s & Teen Services -- Find the services on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. Small Fry Storytime and Storytime are being offered as LIVE programs on Facebook. These programs are recorded and kept for a minimum of one week on both Facebook and YouTube. Small Fry Storytime is on Mondays at 10 a.m. and Storytime is on Tuesdays at 10:30, both on the SPPLYS Facebook page.
Character Costume Parade -- For National Library Week, April 19-25, Sun Prairie Public Library is doing a parade of sorts.
During that week the library will post submissions to the library Facebook page.
Instructions: Your photo can be a specific character, book inspired, an old costume, or a combination of things found around the house. It can be a new photo or an old one! Don’t have a costume? No problem – take a photo with your favorite book! Don’t have the book? No problem, just hold up a white piece of paper and the library will add the book to your photo! Submission Info: Please send all photos to spplcharactercostume@gmail.com. When you send the photo please state which book you are representing or is your favorite. EXTRA: Please say in your submission why you love the library.
Adult Services: Facebook Live Poetry Reading -- Start your Friday off with some poetry! In celebration of National Poetry Month, Adult Services Librarian, Shauna, will be on Facebook Live (Facebook.com/sunprairiepubliclibrary) to read you some wonderful poetry Fridays April 17 and 24 at 9 a.m.
Library Book Groups -- During the library’s closure, all of them are meeting online. For more, visit: https://www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/book-groups, or check the library’s Event Calendar for dates and times.
--Sun Prairie Public Library
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.