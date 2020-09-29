The second annual Sun Prairie Multicultural Fair will be held via Sun Prairie community radio and in installments spanning January to August 2021 in response to the limitations brought on by COVID-19.
Celebrating a region of the world each month, an hour long radio show will be cohosted by the Sun Prairie communications and diversity strategist alongside a leader from the community being represented that month.
The show will feature culturally relevant music, poetry readings, storytelling, and discussion about how to best support said community during COVID-19 and generally, as residents of the Sun Prairie community and region strive to make an inclusive experience for all peoples who choose to live, work and play in Sun Prairie.
The monthly event will also be a fundraiser, acting as a variety show where donated funds by listeners will simultaneously go to support a cause brought forth by the featured monthly cohost of the show and for the 2021 Multicultural Fair set to take place in September 2021.
had this to say of the change:
“The committee for the Multicultural Fair, which is made up of residents committed to a diverse and inclusive Sun Prairie, felt it was important to go beyond creating an entertaining event for Sun Prairie residents, going further to make sure it truly serves and celebrates marginalized communities with time, dollars and recognition of their unique struggles in the time of COVID-19," remarked Reuben Sanon, City of Sun Prairie Communications and Diversity strategist, who serves as the chair for the Multicultural Fair committee.
"This is in line with our commitment to advancing equity as outlined in our guiding principles for a thriving Sun Prairie," Sanon added, "so we’re excited to live our values in an already established Sun Prairie tradition like the Multicultural Fair”
The radio event on 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio will have a social media component where residents will be encouraged to learn and share cultural dances, songs, recipes, games or the like that come from the regions of the world and its associated cultures being celebrated that month.
The eight months of celebration will kick off by focusing on the Central and South American region of the world, with cohost Araceli Esparza, prominent speaker, founder of Wisconsin Mujer – an organization serving and celebrating Latin women in our area – and communications manager for the Dane County Time Bank.
“From the inception of the Multicultural Fair, we wanted to make sure that we weren’t making it an international focus, recognizing that there is a large swatch of cultural diversity right here in our community," Sanon said.
"We hope that in the way we’ve framed it, we can make connections between different regions of the world and the people that make up our own community," Sanon added. "Araceli and the other speakers we hope to have join on us on this journey of self-discovery as a community are brilliant at bringing people together around culture, education and action," Sanon said.
"We know more than ever people need that sense of community and are longing for a way to make a positive impact on the world around them," Sanon added. "The multicultural fair, we hope will be the beacon for people to do just that.”
More information about the dates and times of each radio hour to be broadcast on 103.5 FM The Sun, which is Sun Prairie's community radio station operated from the Sun Prairie Media Center, may also be found on the multicultural fair website, cityofsunprairie.com/multiculturalfair, as speakers commit to their time slots.
Individuals hoping to be a part of these shows either as a cohost or a performer bringing their bit of art and culture to the radio can reach out to Sanon by email at rsanon@cityofsunprairie.com.
