Optimist drive-thru cookie sale Dec. 6

The Sun Prairie Optimist Club will host s Drive-Thru Cookie Sale on Sunday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Sunshine Supper parking lot, at 1632 W. Main St. Sun Prairie. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there!
The cookies are paint-your-own from Chef Steph Cookie Creations (just add water) and individually packaged. The cookies make perfect stocking stuffers. Milk and chocolate milk from Sassy Cow Creamery and bite size cookies from Golden Days Bakery will also be sold.
You can pre-order your cookies and milk here: https://fs4.formsite.com/.../Optimist-Cookie-Sale/index.html
Pre-orders can be picked up at the event in the designated pre-order line.
The mission of the Sun Prairie Optimist Club is to support the youth in our community. All proceeds from the Drive-Thru Cookie Sale will go to help support these efforts.
By providing hope and positive vision, Optimists bring out the best in youth, our communities and ourselves.
The Sun Prairie Optimist Club works to support the youth of Sun Prairie by hosting monthly Student of the Month awards and supporting community organizations such as Sun Prairie Youth Baseball, Chess Club, The Sun Prairie Public Library and the Sun Prairie Parks and Recreation department.
The club hosts annual events, including a Pancake Breakfast, Oratorical Contest, Tri-Star Basketball, A Night of Heroes, and Teacher Appreciation events. Please considering joining our organization or donating to help support our efforts. Visit www.sunprairieoptimists.org for more information.
