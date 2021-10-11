Holocaust survivor's story featured at Oct. 19 Colonial Club event

Area women and children are invited to attend a “A Visit with Corrie” on Tuesday, Oct.19 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Colonial Club, 301 Blankenheim Lane.
Corrie ten Boom was a Holocaust survivor who helped many Jews escape the Nazis. Come be inspired through dramatic monologue as a ten Boom shares some of her experiences.
Gayle Haas, from Aurora Illinois will present the stories of Corrie ten Boom. Haas is a homemaker, teacher and dramatist/storyteller. Candace Miller from Stoughton and her two young daughters Addie and Audra will sing a couple special songs. The Miller family lead the worship at their church.
The cost for the program and food is $8 for children age 10 and under and $10 for those 11 and above. For reservations please call/text Mary 608-770-1480 or Nancy at 608-332-7002. Please make reservations by Saturday, Oct. 16. Email reservations to mnaggatz@charter.net
This program is presented by Madison Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries. www.stonecroft.org