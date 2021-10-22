The Sun Prairie Public Library is working on conceptual design for an expansion and renovation. The Library Board and staff are working with FEH Design. FEH Design is an architectural, structural engineering, and interior design firm with specialized experience in public library design. In 2018, FEH Design conducted Sun Prairie Public Library’s architectural analysis, which determined that the Sun Prairie Public Library is currently undersized and the spaces do not include the features necessary to meet the needs and goals for 21st century public library services.
The SPARK Session in an opportunity for community input. From 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, residents of all ages can meet with the FEH Design team in-person or virtually over Zoom to share suggestions and comments on drawings. These conversations will be informal and they can be as short or as long as needed.
From 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, a formal group session will take place over Zoom. At this meeting, FEH Design architects will present drawings that resulted from their work over the past few months and the conversations earlier in the day.
“The Sun Prairie Public Library is looking forward to as much community participation as possible,” said Svetha Hetzler, Sun Prairie Public Library Director. “Hearing from our regular patrons as well as residents that may not use library services is important and will help in the creation of the most exciting and relevant concept as the Sun Prairie Public Library enters the next chapter.
“FEH Design is excited to once again work with the Sun Prairie Public Library on this next phase of design. We look forward to working with the community on ideas for the expansion of their library building and receiving a wide range of input from residents. Come give us your ideas to sketch at the upcoming SPARK session,” said Christy Monk, FEH Design Principal, Architect.
To have a conversation with the FEH Design team, visit the Sun Prairie Public Library Community Room in-person anytime between 9 a.m-5 p.m. or join virtually via Zoom. To take part in the formal discussion and presentation, please join via Zoom from 5-7 p.m.
To learn more about the Sun Prairie Public Library’s expansion plan, please visit: https://www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/architectural-analysis.
Details for participation:
Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Sun Prairie Public Library Community Room or Zoom
Go to https://www.zoom.us/
Click on “Join a Meeting”
Enter Meeting ID # 843 4360 1893
Enter Passcode: w5WYT97