Need a carrot, cookie or candle? The outdoor Sun Prairie Farmers Market is the place to go for fresh produce and locally made goods this season.
The outdoor market’s debut is Saturday, May 1 from 7 a.m.-12 p.m. near Cannery Square Park in downtown Sun Prairie.
More than 29 vendors will make an appearance at the city market this season.
Longtime vendor Doug Jenks Honey will be on hand Saturday selling honey, beeswax, honeycombs and honey candy. Jenks has been with the market for 10 years and loves it.
“There are really great people at the Sun Prairie Farmers Market,” Jenks says.
The market will also welcome Sun Prairie High School senior and entrepreneur Zoe Wardle who launched Jeté for Joy Candle Co. last November. The company’s line includes hand-poured candles and wax melts.
Gavin Logan, of The Baker’s Table of Sun Prairie, spent this week preparing for the market by creating spiced honey cupcakes with mascarpone frosting and fresh berries, cow-shaped almond sugar cookies, cocoa brownies and more.
The Sun Prairie Farmers Market is a city tradition that’s a win-win for shoppers, vendors and downtown businesses.
Across the country, there’s been a higher demand for home-grown products, not just for the quality but to support local farmers.
Vendor Sarah Wells, who will be stepping down as farmers market manager to work full-time at her family’s business Wells Farms, says buying local boosts the Sun Prairie’s economy.
“The Sun Prairie Farmers Market is proud to present a fantastic lineup of local farmers, artisan food producers and makers from the local area,” Wells said. “These vendors have dedicated an enormous amount of time and effort to bring our community the highest quality products around.”
Downtown retailers and restaurants will celebrate the opening day with special promotions and earlier hours.
Patrick DePula, owner of Salvatore’s Pizza and a sponsor for this year’s Sun Prairie Farmers Market, will draw in customers with breakfast pizza and a burger made with Wells Farms beef.
Spare Time Bluegrass Band, hosted by Faded Root Boutique, will entertain marketgoers from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. outside the 375 E. Main St. store front.
Visitors can also stop in at the Sun Prairie Historical Museum at 115 E. Main St. on May 1 as it unveils a new exhibit highlight the city’s rich history. The more adventurous can pick up a walking tour booklet to explore the downtown historical district.
With Wisconsin rolling out COVID-19 vaccines, the Sun Prairie Farmers market will keep shoppers safe with social distancing, hand washing stations and face masks. Shoppers should also enter the market on the corner of Main Street and Market Street to help with traffic flow.
For more information about the Sun Prairie Farmers Market and a full list of vendors visit the market on Facebook, Instagram or www.sunprairiemarket.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.