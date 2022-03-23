The Sun Prairie Parks Friends will kick off a busy spring full of activity — including an Earth Day park clean-up and invasive species plant removal — with an April 2 clean-up at the Sun Prairie Pet Exercise Area, at 1025 South Bird St., from 9-11 a.m.
The Sun Prairie Pet Exercise Area is a fully fenced-in, off-leash exercise area that is open year round from dawn to dusk, The Pet Exercise Area is located on 11 acres and is equipped with parking for 32 cars, picnic tables, benches, shelter and waste disposal bags. Water and a portable restroom are also available at the dog park.
A permit is required to use the Pet Exercise Area. Annual permits can be purchased at the City Clerk’s Office in City Hall (300 East Main Street). This permit is valid for use in all Dane County dog parks as well as the Sun Prairie Pet Exercise Area. The annual permit fee is $35 (January — December). Permits for additional dogs cost $17. Daily permits are also available on a self-registration basis on site for $5 per dog per day.
The April 2 clean-up is part of the annual Dane County Dog Park clean-up day scheduled at dog parks around the county. Volunteers are asked to bring gloves and a bag to pick up refuse and dog waste.
Earth Day Park Clean-Up
An Earth Day Park Clean-Up will begin with volunteers selecting which park they want to clean up through an online link at the Sun Prairie Parks Friends Park Clean-Up page at https://parksfriends.org/earthday/index.html.
The Clean-Up Day — co-sponsored by the Sun Prairie Parks Recreation and Forestry Department, Northeast Dane YMCA, and the Sun Prairie Dream Park — begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 23 at Sheehan Park, where volunteers will pick up trash bags. Volunteers are advised to bring gloves, sun screen, bug spray and wear appropriate attire for park cleaning.
At 9:30, the clean-up begins at each park, where volunteers will pick up litter and debris and place it in the bags. The clean-up concludes at noon, when volunteers may either dispose of their bags or return them to Sheehan Park West for pick-up by the city.
Invasive plant removal set at Sheehan Park on May 14
A free informational training session will be offered from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 at Sheehan Park on how to identify invasive plants and properly remove and dispose of them.
Volunteers can apply their training and help with invasive plant removal at the park from 9:30 a.m.-noon.
The program is presented in conjunction with the SPPRF Department.
Parks Friends board meetings open to members
The Sun Prairie Parks Friends, Inc. Board of Directors meet once a month and welcome member and community input at all meetings. Meetings are typically held on the third Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. Upcoming meetings include:
Wednesday, April 20 — Community Room at Sun Prairie Public Library, 1350 Linnerud Drive.
Wednesday, May 18 — Wetmore Park Shelter.
Wednesday, June 15 — Orfan Park Shelter.
Wednesday, July 20 — Sheehan West Shelter.
Wednesday, Aug. 17 — Renstone Park Shelter.
Wednesday, Sept. 21 — Stoneridge Estates Shelter.
Wednesday, Oct. 19 — Sun Prairie Public Library — Community Room.
Wednesday, Nov.16 — Sun Prairie Public Library — Community Room.
For more information or to join Sun Prairie Parks Friends, go online to https://www.parksfriends.org/about.html.