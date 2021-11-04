The Sun Prairie Winter Farmers Market will kick off the season this Saturday, Nov. 6 with a bounty of locally-produced goods.
More than a dozen vendors will be on hand for the market at Buck and Honey’s, 804 Liberty Boulevard. The market runs from 9 a.m- 12 p.m. on Saturdays.
Vendors at this Saturday’s market include Bauman’s Natural Meats, Earl Krueger, Two Good Farms CSA, Great Harvest Bread Co., Hemp Haven Farms, LLC, K and C Bakery, Kidd Gardens, Macarons Boutique by Sim, Restoration Soaps & Body Care, Supreme Seafood South, The Baker’s Table of Sun Prairie and Wells Farm.
Buck & Honey’s will again offer breakfast burritos to hungry market-goers.
The Sun Prairie Farmers Market has built its reputation over the years with quality vendors.
“These Sun Prairie Farmer Market vendors have dedicated an enormous amount of time and effort to bring our community the highest quality products around, “ Wells said.
Wells, who sells meat from her family’s business, Wells Farms, at the Sun Prairie Farmers Market, says the market is the perfect size to foster genuine relationships between farmers and customers.
For the latest vendor updates, Wells encourages patrons to follow the Sun Prairie Farmers Market Facebook and Instagram page.
With the holiday season coming up, there will be a wide selection of baked goods, gifts and food products at the market.
Just like at the Sun Prairie Outdoor Farmers Market, Wells encourages the community to patronize local producers.
“Having an outlet to continue to sell their products throughout the winter is important to these small business owners and we hope that the community will come out and support them,” Wells said.
It’s the second year the popular Sun Prairie restaurant, Buck & Honey’s has hosted the winter market. Wells says the location gives a lot of room for market goers to spread out and follow COVID-19 safety protocols
Find more information at www.facebook.com/SunPrairieFarmersMarket and www.instagram.com/sunprairiefarmersmarket