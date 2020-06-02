Meet the new CH Bird Community Site Coordinator

Hello, my name is Andrew McKinney and I am the new Community Site Coordinator for CH Bird. I served as a Youth Advocate for Sun Prairie high school the past year.
For years, I have observed the lack of understanding of the needs of under-served students and their families. I believe I can facilitate processes that will engage all parents and facilitate better communications between the district and the families it serves. Many of the problems a school district face are related to a lack of communication and understanding between the district and the people it serves. I believe that the school district, community partners and parents must work together to achieve our common goal of safely educating our children.
I currently serve as President of the Monona Grove school board. Most of my professional work experience has been at the mid- to-upper management levels. I have held professional positions such as: Program Manager, Case Manager, Resource Specialist, Assistant Director and Adjunct Instructor, primarily at institutions of higher education, K-12 and community-based agencies. I am a veteran who have served for 6 ½ years on active duty in the military (Army) during the Gulf War. I’m also a volunteer coach for various sports in Cottage Grove and I served on the Board of Directors for Dane County Credit Union. For entertainment, I work as an Emcee and Disc Jockey for many events.
I’m looking forward in working with CH Bird, the staff, the parents, the community and the children. Thank you for your support!
