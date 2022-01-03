Get ready for the Hibernation Hustle

Sorry, an error occurred.
Participants enjoyed themselves at the 2020 Hibernation Hustle.
Join the Sun Prairie Parks & Rec Department for the Hibernation Hustle fun run and kids dash to benefit the Boys & Girls Club.
Jimmy the Groundhog is looking forward to Groundhog Day and wants to brave the cold with the community.
Jimmy will determine the distance of the race (5K or 2 miles) at the Frozen Fest Opening Ceremony on Friday, Jan. 28 — much like he will determine if we have 6 more weeks of winter or not on Feb. 2
When:
Sunday, January 30th
Where:
Cannery Square — Downtown Sun Prairie
Distance:
5K or 2 miles. Jimmy the Groundhog will decide on Friday, Jan. 28 at the Opening Ceremony!
Cost:
$25 for fun run, kids dash is free (shirt not included in the kids dash)
Registration:
Sign up for the Hibernation Hustle and Kids Dash at https://rec.cityofsunprairie.com
Packet Pick Up:
Saturday, Jan. 29, 1-3 p.m. at Patio Pleasures (622 W. Main St., Sun Prairie) or
Sunday, Jan. 30, 8-9:45 a.m. at City Hall (300 E. Main St.).
Participants can register at packet pick up. Cash and card will be accepted; fees will apply to credit card transactions.
Volunteer:
Sign up here to help the Hibernation Hustle run smoothly.
Shirt design and race route coming soon.
Race Day Schedule:
8-9:45 a.m. — Packet pick up and day-of registration at City Hall
9:45 a.m. — Opening Remarks at Start Line, Cannery Square
9:50 a.m. — Kids Dash with Jimmy the Groundhog
10 a.m.- Hibernation Hustle begins
12 p.m.- Run commences
Questions or interested in sponsoring the Hibernation Hustle?
Contact Alyse Peters, Community Events Coordinator, at apeters@cityofsunprairie.com or 608-590-3828.
