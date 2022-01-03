Get ready for the Hibernation Hustle

Participants enjoyed themselves at the 2020 Hibernation Hustle.

 Contributed

Join the Sun Prairie Parks & Rec Department for the Hibernation Hustle fun run and kids dash to benefit the Boys & Girls Club.

Jimmy the Groundhog is looking forward to Groundhog Day and wants to brave the cold with the community.

Jimmy will determine the distance of the race (5K or 2 miles) at the Frozen Fest Opening Ceremony on Friday, Jan. 28 — much like he will determine if we have 6 more weeks of winter or not on Feb. 2

When:

Sunday, January 30th

Where:

Cannery Square — Downtown Sun Prairie

Distance:

5K or 2 miles. Jimmy the Groundhog will decide on Friday, Jan. 28 at the Opening Ceremony!

Cost:

$25 for fun run, kids dash is free (shirt not included in the kids dash)

Registration:

Sign up for the Hibernation Hustle and Kids Dash at https://rec.cityofsunprairie.com

Packet Pick Up:

Saturday, Jan. 29, 1-3 p.m. at Patio Pleasures (622 W. Main St., Sun Prairie) or

Sunday, Jan. 30, 8-9:45 a.m. at City Hall (300 E. Main St.).

Participants can register at packet pick up. Cash and card will be accepted; fees will apply to credit card transactions.

Volunteer:

Sign up here to help the Hibernation Hustle run smoothly.

Shirt design and race route coming soon.

Race Day Schedule:

8-9:45 a.m. — Packet pick up and day-of registration at City Hall

9:45 a.m. — Opening Remarks at Start Line, Cannery Square

9:50 a.m. — Kids Dash with Jimmy the Groundhog

10 a.m.- Hibernation Hustle begins

12 p.m.- Run commences

Questions or interested in sponsoring the Hibernation Hustle?

Contact Alyse Peters, Community Events Coordinator, at apeters@cityofsunprairie.com or 608-590-3828.

