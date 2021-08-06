Impatience was the motivation for the sprouting of the new Sun Prairie business 7 Microgreens.
Micro-farmer Landin Mead, who runs the business with his fiancee Dina Tamase, jokes his family’s voracious appetite led to growing speedy microgreens.
“We want snacks now,” Mead said. “We don’t want to wait months.”
Mead, who moved here from Colorado, is evangelical in his love of microgreens, seeing them far superior to full-grown veggies.
The tagline of the company says it all, “like an adult vegetable, but better.” The mighty microgreens grow all year long, don’t need a garden plot, and pack a nutritious punch, Mead said.
If your confused, here’s the dirt: microgreens are harvested 7-14 days after planting, compared with 2-3 weeks for baby greens, and 1-2 months for full grown veggies. And don’t get microgreens confused with sprouts, which are just exploded seeds.
7 Microgreens features zesty china rose radish, snow peas, beets, sweet corn, broccoli, sunflower and more. If you have tough time deciding, there’s a Saturday sampler pack.
Customers can order microgreens on 7 Microgreens website, www.7microgreens.com for delivery or pick-up or stop by the company’s stand at the Sun Prairie Farmers Market.
One of the best things about microgreens, Mead says, is that they are living plants and placed front and center on a kitchen countertop, they’re accessible and snack-worthy.
Mead and his family love to snip greens when they want something to eat—in fact his 10-year-old daughter was the inspiration for the creating 7 Microgreens—to promote a healthy diet.
Although they’ve been part of the food scene for a while, Mead says he gets a lot of blank stares when he mentions microgreens. At the Sun Prairie Farmers Market, Mead loves to answer questions from curious customers and share a little bit on the growing process.
In the food-safe grow room of Mead and Tamase’s Sun Prairie home, the non-GMO seeds sprout on coconut coir and jute in plastic trays, encouraged by grow lights and fans. There’s a constant rotating crop of microgreens waiting for customers.
“We sell them as living microgreens for people to take them home,” Mead said. “They just need a little light and water and you can cut what you want, or eat the entire tray.”
Micro farming is easy on the environment, Mead added, with no need for large tracts of land, pesticides and other harmful chemicals. It’s also a pretty simple way to garden, and that’s a good thing because Mead jokes that he’s a “city dweller” who spent a day on a farm as a kid and disliked the experience so much that he called his mom to pick him up early.
Microgreens contain up to 40 times more nutrients than full-grown vegetables, according to a University of Maryland study published in the Journal of Agriculture and Food Chemistry.
Microgreens cost more than full-size veggies but Mead said they’re a better value when considering the concentration of vitamins, beta-carotene, antioxidants and minerals in the micro produce.
“Would you rather eat a handful of microgreens radishes or a whole two pound bag of full-grown radishes to get the same nutrients?” Mead asked.
Mead also touts microgreens for no-fuss eating that nixes chopping, peeling or cooking.
Fans of microgreens like to eat them raw, use them as garnish or a on salad. Topping avocado toast with microgreens is Mead’s favorite treat but he said the flavor punch can added to any dish.
“With microgreens it’s a go-to, just pluck it and eat it, it’s super easy you can throw it on anything, a cheeseburger, an omelet or salad.” Mead said. “If you have a favorite meal but you always add pepper to it, put some arugula or radish on it to wake it up and it will be your new favorite all over again.”
Mead said his health has improved since adding microgreens to his diet three years ago.
“I’m a 49-year-old dad and I don’t want to brag but I can outwork a lot of people younger than me—I have a lot of energy,” Mead said.
That’s why Mead is sold on microgreens and wants to spread the word.
“We want to educate people about microgreens, they are great tasting, good for you, and your family are going to love them,” Mead said. “There are so many benefits to microgreens and we just want to get that out to people.”
Find out more about 7 Microgreens at www.7microgreens.com or 608-729-4086 or email landin@7microgreens.com. Follow 7 Microgreens on Facebook.