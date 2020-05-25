Sun Prairie Forensics Team earns honors at state competition

On Saturday, May 15, 25 members of Sun Prairie Forensics Team competed at the WFCA State Forensics Tournament. Due to current COVID-19 school closures, the tournament was held virtually. The team earned 4th place, defeating 44 other teams in the state. The team included students from both Sun Prairie High School and Cardinal Heights.
”Finishing fourth in the state is a significant accomplishment for our forensics team,” said Sun Prairie Forensics Team coach Anna-Lisa Dahlgren. “This strong finish is a testament to the hard work, growth, and talent in our students. The overwhelming student consensus, especially from the seniors, was that participating in the tournament virtually provided normalcy and closure in what has otherwise been a spring filled with understandable but disappointing cancellations.
Individual honors included:
Yasin Bah, 1st place in Oral Interpretation of Literature
Sarah Rhoads, 1st place in Storytelling
Emily Flood, 2nd place in Moments in History
Bianca Carrillo, 2nd place in Prose Interpretation
Paige Edge, 2nd place in Oral Interpretation of Literature
Amelie Boissonnas, 4th place in Storytelling
Austin Wells, 6th place in Oral Interpretation of Literature
Semifinalists included Reethu Teegala, Tara Weber, Ethan Flood, and Aleah Frank. Emily Flood was also awarded a WFCA Senior Scholarship.
Other students who qualified for the state tournament included: Mickey Griffith, Sandy Shao, Aurora Boissonnas, Caskey Schroeder, Saanvi Kandanelli, Ankit Janamanchi, Juanita Duarte, Lincoln Miller, Adrian Whalley, Shruti Subramanian, Lanya Yu, Maddy Lom, Prisha Poddar, and Sumedha Yarlagadda
Team members write original speeches or perform acting selections and compete against other high school students.
Senior and State Champion Yasin Bah explains, “Forensics taught me to never be afraid of filling up the room with my presence. It guided me towards finding my voice and gave me the platform to use it.”
Senior Amelie Boissonnas said, “When almost every other activity is cancelled, it’s even more important to have an outlet like forensics. Even though I couldn’t physically compete, I still got the energy of a tournament day when I got ready and filmed myself, and it made my whole week better.”
Forensics is competitive acting and public speaking. Students have been preparing their performances since November, and have attended competitions since January. The Sun Prairie Forensics Team is coached by Anna-Lisa Dahlgren, John Peschl, Melissa Nowak, Sara Hilliger, and Jason Samens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.