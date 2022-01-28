Downtown Sun Prairie owner Marta Hansen has no plans to franchise Piano Gal Shop but she has expanded it.
The business, known for its quirky cat-eye glasses logo and Hansen’s music-is-fun attitude, moved from E. Main Street to its bigger space at 365 E. Linnerud Drive last October.
The former Snap Fitness gym has transformed into music lesson studios, piano renovation workshop, music store, and gift shop, in what is now Hansen’s dream space.
“This is where I want to be,” Hansen said. “In the former space, the shop had to fit into the space, but here the space is evolving into the shop.”
After signing a long-term lease, Hansen convinced her landlord build and soundproofed five music studios to welcome piano, voice and guitar students.
There’s been a big demand in students wanting to learn to play an instrument and sing, according to Hansen, and kids definitely want to get back to in-person after virtual classes dominated earlier in the pandemic. Hansen teaches, along with her other colleagues at the Piano Gal Shop.
The quirky purple piano “Midge” and glammed-up busts of Beethoven decorating the studios highlight Hansen’s teaching and life philosophy.
“Playing music should be fun, we take teaching seriously but we are not trying to turn out Juilliard School musicians,” Hansen said.
Hansen, a Sun Prairie native, has a Music Education Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is an experienced teacher, musician and piano tuner.
If you live or visit Sun Prairie, you’ve likely heard Hansen sing and play.
Hansen, along with fellow music teacher and songstress Clarisse Tobia, is known as the “Two Birds Duo” and performs at local events. Hansen also has a solo career, playing local venues like Buck and Honey’s restaurant and Flavors! Wine Bar.
Hansen’s first original album “The Other Side” with original songs debuted last July.
Music, both the business and the fun side, inhabit almost all of Hansen’s waking hours.
Transversing south-central Wisconsin, she’s a piano tuner making house calls and servicing instruments in schools and performance venues.
“Piano tuning is the bread and butter of my business,” Hansen said.
The Piano Gal Shop, Hansen said, is really a one-stop-shop for music lovers.
The showroom features new guitars and ukuleles. Hansen also specializes in restoring pianos and making the instruments affordable to the average family.
Hansen finds 30-50-year-old second-hand pianos that look a little worse for wear but have great sound. With a makeover—refinishing, new upholstery on the benches, and some tuning —the pianos are ready for musicians to take a seat and play.
Facebook fans can watch the process as Hansen transforms an old piano from drab to dynamite.
Hansen just finished up a 1969 Kohler & Campbell with a new coat of charcoal grey, that she said brings out the detailing in the wood. It sells for $1,450, which Hansen said is more affordable than buying a new piano.
Dying pianos also come to The Piano Gal Shop to be reincarnated. Hansen uses her imagination to turn old pianos into custom works of art, furniture, or a quirky signature piece. She recently turned a customer’s baby grand into a wine bar.
With an additional 400 sq. ft. in the shop’s new Linnerud Drive location, Hansen has plenty of room for music-related gift items.
If you need a vintage-style AC/DC T-shirt or a David Bowie’s Diamond Dogs album cover coaster, or guitar string bracelets, The Piano Gal Shop has it.
The shop caters to people who love music and Hansen has even made a custom bridal bouquet out of sheet music and old 45s for a customer.
Musicians can also find a large selection of sheet music, especially 90s hits that are Hansen’s favorites.
Going on her 8th year of owning The Piano Gal Shop, Hansen said she’s ready to explore the possibilities of the new location and continue to be part of downtown Sun Prairie BID events and promotions.
“This is where the shop belongs,” Hansen said. “I would never want to be anywhere else but downtown Sun Prairie.”
Find The Piano Gal Shop at 365 E. Linnerud Drive. More info is available online at https://thepianogalshop.com and on Facebook.