10 Years Ago
May 10, 2012Summer is drawing near and so is the 40th annual Flags of Freedom Parade featuring Sun Prairie’s very own Sound of Sun Prairie Marching Band on Saturday, July 7 at 2 p.m. The parade will proceed down Main Street this year. It will head east on Main Street from Ruby Lane towards downtown.
A new quarter means enrichment week for Prairie Phoenix Academy (PPA) students. They offer an opportunity to try something new, earn a credit, and get to know one another and the teachers. The most recent enrichment week, held April 9-12, centered on combining textiles and child development.
A three-phase plan to develop the Sun Prairie Skate Park has already completed one-third of its goal and the skate park committee has the ambition to continue growing the park, located on the east side of Sheehan Park.
On May 1, three full-time, paid firefighters joined the Fire Inspector Mark Mlekush to become the Sun Prairie Fire Department’s first full-time staff at Station 1, located at 135 N. Bristol St. in downtown Sun Prairie.
DEATHS: Katherine Sturtz, 76, April 29; Jane Krueck, 53, May 6.
25 Years Ago
May 15, 1997
The Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Service (EMS) was created 20 years ago. Prior to the formation of the service, police officers drove the ambulances, but that changed when the state passed a law regarding the provision of emergency services.
The Sun Prairie Goodyear plant’s 290 union workers returned to their jobs beginning last Thursday night at midnight, approximately 13 hours after ratifying a new six-year contract.
On Friday, Greg and Diane Falk of Sun Prairie spoke to fifth graders at Waterloo Elementary about Civil War soldiers. They both have participated in reenactments across the country.
To provide Sun Prairie schools with enough modern computers to give all students firsthand access on a regular basis, it could cost between $3-5 Million, according to a technology report released this week.
BIRTHS: Boys to Carman Randolph and Rudy Lahmann, May 7; Ann and Mike Calkins, May 7; Roger and Sara Bobholz, May 6; Stacy and Ruben Perez, May 10. Girls to Stacy Thompson and Gregory Perry, May 9; Renee and Tim Schultz, May 11.
DEATHS: Paul J. Hlavachek, 59, May 4. Inez B. Lathan, 91, May 3. Harry J. Regan, 78, May 9.
50 Years Ago
May 18, 1972
Thirty-two proposals of the Citizens Advisory Committee were discussed at the school board meeting.
Teachers and the school board agree on ten items, but salaries and fringe benefits have not yet been discussed.
The local police voted to join the International Teamsters Union, 12-0.
The Rev. John W. Kravec will celebrate the 40th anniversary of his ordination on May 21.
Mrs. Carol Rumann is the new Jaycette president. Mrs. Marilyn Blanchard is the Jaycette Woman of the Year.
Fifty-one seniors were honored at the annual Honors Night Banquet Monday evening.
Edna Lyster is the new president of the BPW Club.
Judy Gomell is the new president of the Junior Women’s Club.
Five high school students from Sun Prairie will be among a group of ten visiting Mexico, June 25 to July 5. The trip is sponsored by the Variety Club of Mexico for Spanish students. The students from Sun Prairie are Donna Phelps, Julie Krebs, Diana Pettis, Nancy Pate and Diane Weber.
WEDDING: Robert McCloskey and Karen Bradford, April 29.
BIRTHS: Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lawrence, May 10; Mr. and Mrs. Errol Plenske, May 10; Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Harrison, May 11. Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Twedt, May 11; Mr. and Mrs. Donald Holec, May 8; Mr. and Mrs. William Powell, May 11; Mr. and Mrs. Darrel Bilderback, May 12; Mr. and Mrs. Donald Hoznagel, May 12; Mr. and Mrs. Richard Jones, May 14.
75 Years Ago
May 15, 1947
Miss Ruth Grimm’s “Landscape” is among the four pictures purchased by the University of Wisconsin’s College of Agriculture.
“Nose for News,” a three-act comedy, will be presented by the class of 1947 (sophomores) at Sacred Hearts School on May 18.
Mr. and Mrs. James Sullivan were named honorary editors of the Daily Cardinal at the University of Wisconsin by a Cardinal board. Mrs. Hazel Murphy Sullivan is the editor of the Star-Countryman.
About 120 persons were present at the Mother-Daughter Banquet at the Methodist Church last Sunday night.
May 8 was the second anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.
Rodney Fehrman, an ex-Marine pitched another fine game on Sunday as Sun Prairie won a shut-out game, 11-0, at Lodi.
Pfc. Dewaine L. Anderson has been transformed from North Carolina to Grenier Field, Manchester, New Hampshire.
WEDDING: Bernice E. Duschack and Aloys Motl, May 8.
BIRTHS: Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Harold Loye, May 3; Mr. and Mrs. Leo Abel, May 3.
100 Years Ago
May 18, 1922
There will be a barn dance at the John Renz farm on May 24.
The Zwicky Auto Co. has received a carload of Ford tractors this week, which enables them to fill a portion of their orders.
The undersigned three dentists will close their offices on Saturday afternoon during the summer months, Dr. C.A. Cobb, Dr. E.C. Cobb, and Dr. C.R. Lohneis.
At Trapp’s Cash Bargain Store, men’s work shirts sell at 75 cents each.
No-button union suits are advertised at the J.A. Batz Store. The top is designed with a diagonal overlapping which makes buttons unnecessary.
WEDDING: Frances Haberman and Clemence Weisman, May 15.
BIRTH: A girl to Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Johnson, May 10.
125 Years Ago
May 13, 1897
At Token Creek, the Ladies Library Association will meet Thursday afternoon.
W.C.T.U. Notes appear on the front page strongly pointing out the dangers of alcoholic drinks.
There will be a grand military celebration at Stoughton on May 17 (Norway’s Independence Day). Gov. Scofield and other notables will be there.
The Rev. George C. Haun of Madison will speak at the Congregational Church next Sunday evening.
A syndicated feature article tells of the living conditions in modern Greece and describes the women as being superior to the men in all practical purposes. Men have a love to discuss politics, but strongly avoid confining labor.
BIRTH: A girl to Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Johnson, recently.