Saanvi Gandhari recently took first place in the Optimist Club of Sun Prairie’s Virtual Oratorical Contest based on a theme of “Healing the World with Optimism”. Shlok Shak took second place, and third place went to Shaurya Goel.
Both Gandhari and Shak will be sent to the zone level where they will compete against winners from other Optimist Clubs in the area.
The winner of the zone competition will be sent to the District level with the chance to win a scholarship, and then possibly on the Optimist International Regional/World Championship for a chance to win an additional $5,000 or up to another $15,000 scholarship.
“All students did an amazing job presenting their speeches about the questions posed to them,” Club Oratorical chair Maureen Crombie said. “The members of our Optimist Club have no doubt that they will have a bright future ahead of them.”
The Optimist Club of Sun Prairie has been active in the community since 1964. Other programs and service projects that the Club is involved in include Students of the Month, Optimist Essay Contest, Hero Appreciation Honoring Public Safety, Teacher appreciation event, volunteering with Community Schools, Neighborhood Navigators and other community organizations.
Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations with over 80,000 adult and youth members in almost 3,000 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Mexico and throughout the world.
The Optimist Oratorical Contest is one of the organization’s most popular programs, with more than 2,000 clubs participating annually. Carrying the motto “Bringing Out the Best in Youth, in our Communities, and in Ourselves,” Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than six million young people each year.
To learn more about the Optimist club of Sun Prairie, call 608-630-6101 or visit the organization’s website at www.sunprairieoptimist.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.